WHITEWATER, Wis.—Shelvin Garrett II just wishes he had one more jump last Saturday.
The Beloit Memorial High School graduate improved with each triple jump attempt in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships at Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
The UW-Whitewater athlete recorded his career best distance of 49-feet 5.75 inches (15.08 meters) on his final jump. That was good enough for fifth place in the meet and earned him All-American honors for the second time in the event.
Garrett helped the Warhawks finish 16th at the meet with 17 team points.
• JOHNSON EXTENDED SEASON: Yolonda Johnson (Beloit Memorial), a senior at Colorado State, extended her season in the NCAA Division I West Preliminary Rounds at John McDonell Field at Fayetteville, Ark., last Thursday. That qualified her for Saturday’s semifinals..
Johnson finished the 400-meter hurdles at 58.02 seconds—one second shy of her personal record that is second in school history.
Johnson was fourth in heat four, obtaining the top qualifying time of participants who didn’t finish in the top three of the six heats. That put her in the 24-competitor field Saturday, vying for a top-12 and a trip to the NCAA Championships.
Things didn’t quite work out for the former Purple Knight as she finished 21st at 59.65.
• ANDERSON IN FIRST NAIA NATIONALS: Jalen Anderson (Hononegah) made his first-ever NAIA National Meet appearance. The Viterbo freshman qualified for the meet after hitting the ‘B’ standard in the 110-meter hurdles.
Anderson’s qualifying time of 14.79 seconds at the Phil Esten Challenge was a personal and school record. Anderson won the 110-meter hurdles at the NSAA Conference Meet with a time of 15.12 seconds.
In the NAIA National meet in Gulf Shores last week in Gulf Shores, Ala., Anderson finished in 24th place with a time of 15.09 seconds.