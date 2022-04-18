ROCKFORD—Rock Valley College continues to roll through the softball season with a 26-6 record after sweeping College of Lake County this past Friday.
One of the reasons for the Golden Eagles’ success is the player at the top of the batting order, freshman center fielder Kaitlin Stefek, who is hitting .495 and has 31 stolen bases in 32 games. The North Boone High School graduate has been caught just once all season.
Stefek was named the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Player of the Week last week after a week in which she hit .560 with 15 stolen bases. She is ranked second national in steals and hits (47) and fourth in runs (38). She also has driven in 10 runs.
Freshman Madison Carlson (South Beloit) shook off a hand injury and returned to the pitcher’s circle recently. She has struck out 56 batters in 55 2-3 innings, going 7-4 with a 3.13 earned run average.
Ava Martin (Hononegah) has played in 20 games for the Golden Eagles and is hitting .353.
The Golden Eagles host Madison College for a doubleheader today starting at 3 p.m.
WINTLEND GOES YARD: Sophomore first baseman Brooke Wintlend (Hononegah), a transfer from UW-Green Bay, is hitting .269 with a team-leading six home runs for Purdue-Fort Wayne (7-30, 3-15 Horizon League).
Wintlend has started in 25 games. She homered in a doubleheader split with Detroit Mercy on Saturday and has 16 runs batted in (second on the team).
MONTI STAYS HOT: Freshman Aaron Monti (Hononegah) has struggled on the mound (0-2, 8.78 ERA in 13 1-3 innings), but has been tough at the plate. The outfielder is hitting .414 (12-29) with 10 runs scored for the 9-11 Regents.
Monti has scored 10 runs, has two homers and has driven in 12. He has a .469 on-base percentage.
NOT IN THE SWING: The wicked spring weather has wreaked havoc for lots of teams and the UW-Stout golf team is no exception.
Senior Sam Klobucar and the Blue Devils lost out on competing in the Bobby Krig Invitational hosted by Gustavus Adolphus College April 15-16.
Stout only has played in just two spring matches. It opened in Galesburg, Ill., March 26-27 at the Jim Weatherbee Memorial Invite hosted by Knox and finished second. Klobucar led the team with a 152 (76-76) and a 10th place individual finish.
The Blue Devils then played in the Viking Invitational hosted by Augustana College April 8-9, finishing 13th out of 25 teams. Klobucar produced his team’s biggest swing of that weekend, taking off four strokes from his first day 81 to score a 77 on day two for a 158 which tied him for 68th.
Next up for the Blue Devils is the Saint John’s University Spring Invite at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club in Sartell, Minn. on April 23 and at the Monticello (Minn.) Country Club on April 24. Weather permitting, of course.
SCALIA A HOOSIER: Basketball star Sara Scalia, the daughter of former South Beloit High School star Peter Scalia, is transferring the University of Minnesota to Indiana University.
Scalia, a 5-foot-10 guard, led the Golden Gophers with 17.9 points. She ranked eighth in the Big Ten in scoring this season and her 111 made 3-pointers ranked second.