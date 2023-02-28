GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Colorado Mesa University head men’s basketball coach Mike DeGeorge takes the top-seeded team into the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament this week.

DeGeorge, a Beloit Catholic High School graduate, saw his Mavericks start the RMAC season 0-2 with both losses at home. But two wins last week gave his team 19 in its past 20 games. The Mavericks, ranked No. 14, are 24-4 heading into the conference tourney.

Recommended for you