GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Colorado Mesa University head men’s basketball coach Mike DeGeorge takes the top-seeded team into the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament this week.
DeGeorge, a Beloit Catholic High School graduate, saw his Mavericks start the RMAC season 0-2 with both losses at home. But two wins last week gave his team 19 in its past 20 games. The Mavericks, ranked No. 14, are 24-4 heading into the conference tourney.
The Mavericks have a shot at breaking the school’s record of 26 wins set last season.
The tourney is stacked. All of the top four seeds have at least 24 wins and No. 2 Fort Lewis has 25. They are all ranked in the top 15 in the nation.
• ANDERSON CRUISING: Former Hononegah standout Jalen Anderson helped the Viterbo University men’s track and field team finish third overall at the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Indoor Championships on Sunday at South Dakota State University in Bookings, S.D.
The V-Hawks scored 82 points. South Dakota State were the champions with 254 points and Dickinson State was second with 140.
Anderson won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.30 and was second in the 60 dash (6.97), and fourth in the 200 (22.35).
Anderson, a senior, placed 24th at the 2022 NAIA Nationals in the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.09.
• KING RULES: Jordan King (Hononegah) continues to move up the all-time scoring list at Marquette.
King had 20 points in the Golden Eagles’ 98-80 win over DePaul in their regular-season finale Monday night at the Al McGuire Center. King passed Clare Barnard (1993-97) to rank 17th in program history with 1,357 career points.
King, who also had six rebounds and seven assists, registered her 11th 20-point game this season and the 14th of her career. Marquette improved to 20-9 overall and 13-7 in the BIG EAST.