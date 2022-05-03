LA CROSSE, Wis.—Viterbo College’s Jalen Anderson, a sophomore from Hononegah High School, recently captured his third straight Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week honor in the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA).
Anderson became the first Viterbo 110-meter hurdler to qualify for the NAIA Men’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championships after his performance at the Phil Esten Challenge. He finished third in the race with a time of 14.79 seconds, which hit the NAIA “B” Provisional Standard qualifying for the national meet.
Anderson also set a new Viterbo school record in the event.
A four-year letterwinner at Hononegah and all-NIC-10 performer, Anderson has been a force for Viterebo since winning three events (200 meters, 55 hurdles and 4x400 relay) in his first college meet.
He has been an all-conference indoor performer three times and outdoor twice. His 2020 outdoor season was canceled due to COVID.
In the 2022 NSAA Indoor Conference Meet he set a new PR and placed first in the 200 with a time of 22.06.
• PACKARD’S PANTHERS GROWLING: Sunday was a big day in Cedar Falls, Iowa, as the University of Northern Iowa’s softball team set two program records, clinched a conference title and celebrated its seniors by sweeping Indiana State, 7-4 and 6-3.
In the first game, starting pitcher Kailyn Packard (Beloit Turner) tossed her 18th complete game of the season, allowing seven hits and four runs with 12 strikeouts. Packard, a redshirt junior, is 18-4.
Packard has 24 starts and a 1.62 earned average over 147 innings. She has allowed 115 hits, 51 walks and has 169 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting only .209 off her.
The Panthers host their final game of the regular season on Wednesday against the University of Iowa at 5 p.m.
• WOLKPACK STILL WINNING: Freshman shortstop Gabe Roessler (Hononegah) and Madison College’s baseball team saw a 12-game winning streak end recently, followed by three straight losses.
The Wolfpack got back on the winning track by routing host Joliet Junior College in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday 10-0. Joliet JC won the first game 2-0.
Roessler was 2-for-4 with a double in the loss, then went 3-for-4, scored three runs and knocked in one in the nightcap.
Sunday, Madison College swept McHenry County College, 7-4 and 4-1. Madison College improved to 34-6 overall and 8-2 in conference play.
• WIAC HONOREES: A pair of Big Foot High grads were put up for the weekly Track and Field honors by the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
UW-Oshkosh nominated senior Alexandria Demco and UW-Stevens Point nominated senior Makenzie Lueck.