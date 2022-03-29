Hononegah graduate Nic Sommer and his defending national championship bowling team at Wichita State tuned up for a repeat performance by recently winning the inaugural PBA Collegiate Invitational Presented by Storm in Wauwatosa, Wis.
Wichita State was one of the top four ranked teams in the USBC collegiate bowling rankings invited to compete in the invitational at Bowlero Lanes.
The defending Intercollegiate Team Champions, the Shockers concluded the current regular season as the No. 1 team in the country. They defeated No. 4-ranked Webber International University, 221-219, in the semifinals.
In the FS1 televised finals, Wichita State defeated No. 3 Savannah (Georgia) College of Art and Design, 290-201 and 231-159. In the first game, the Shockers converted a spare in the first and then had 11 straight strikes.
All four of these teams in the finals advance to the ITC national championships next month in Addison, Illinois, where the top 16 men’s and women’s teams will compete for a national championship.
Sommer is a regular in the Wichita State starting lineup. The three-time NIC-10 MVP is a senior.
GREAT YEAR FOR DeGEORGE: Mike DeGeorge, a Beloit Catholic High School graduate, led Colorado Mesa to a school-record 26 wins and its first trip in program history to the NCAA Division II Tournament Sweet 16.
The Mavericks (26-10) fell to Black Hills State, 72-62, in the NCAA D-II South Central Regional Championship in Lubbock, Texas.
DeGeorge was an assistant for Bill Knapton at Beloit College for the 1993-94 season. He had played in the Midwest Conference at Monmouth College, helping the team win two MWC titles and four Southern Division crowns.
HODGES ALL-AMERICAN: For the second straight year, Montana Western senior Jalen Hodges received NAIA men’s basketball All-American honorable mention. Hodges was born in Beloit and is the son of former Clinton High School standout James Hodges.
Hodges, a 6-foot-4 senior from Duluth, Ga., averaged 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, shooting 52 percent from the field. His season was highlighted by a career-high 40 points in an overtime win over Rock Mountain. He was 18-of-23 from the field.
Hodges also won the NAIA Slam Dunk competition in Kansas City, Mo.