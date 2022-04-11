ROCKFORD—While Vivi Marquez continues to make Rock Valley College proud as a coach, Saturday she was honored for what she accomplished as a player on the diamond.
The Hononegah High School graduate was inducted into the RVC Athletics Hall of Fame at a ceremony at Prairie Street Brewery. The 2022 Hall of Fame class includes coaches Misty Opat (women’s basketball/athletic director) and Craig Doty (men’s basketball) and three of the top student-athletes in LT Davis (men’s basketball and Natalie Olsen (volleyball).
The NIC-10 Player of the Year as as senior, Marquez played for RVC during the 2013 and 2015 seasons and served as a student assistant for the Golden Eagles while sitting out the 2014 season due to injury.
Marquez was named the 2015 NJCAA Division III Player of the Year, capping an illustrious career that included honors as two-time NFCA NJCAA DIII National Catcher of the Year, two-time NJCAA All-American, two-time N4C Conference MVP and two-time All-Region IV selection and an appearance on the NJCAA International All-Star team in the summer of 2015 at the Canadian Open.
Marquez transferred to play at NCAA Division I Horizon League member Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, earning All-Horizon League honors in 2016
Marquez returned to Rock Valley to be an assistant softball coach. Since returning, she has helped guide the Golden Eagles to NJCAA DIII National Championships in 2019 and 2021 as well as N4C Conference Championships and Region IV Championships in 2019 and 2021. The 2020 season abruptly ended after 20 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heading into 2022, RVC hasd an overall record of 125-23 during Marquez’s three seasons on staff. She has served as both the hitting and catching coach while also being heavily involved in the recruiting process. In 2021, Marquez was named the NFCA National Assistant Coach of the Year.
Marquez is serving as co-head coach for Rock Valley College this spring.
• GOLDEN EAGLES ON ROLL: Marquez has helped Rock Valley College go 22-6 in its first 28 games, including 6-0 in conference. The Golden Eagles have hit .403 as a team with a .471 on-base percentage and a .632 slugging percent. They’ve slugged 26 home runs.
A number of area preps are members of the squad. Kaitlin Stefek, a freshman from North Boone, ranks third in the nation in stolen bases with 23. She has been caught just once. Stefek is obviously getting on base, hitting .482 (41-85). She has a .511 on-base percentage and has scored 33 runs.
Ava Martin, an infielder/catcher from Hononegah, has hit .356 with 16 hits in 45 trips. She has eight runs batted in. Madison Carlson, from South Beloit, is 7-4 in the pitcher’s circle with a 3.32 ERA. She has 53 strikeouts in 52 2-3 innings. She also had three hits in 10 at-bats. Outfielder Felicia Teubert, from Clinton, belted her first collegiate home run over the weekend as the Eagles swept Prairie State.
• PACKARD SALUTED: Beloit Turner graduate Kailyn Packard, a redshirt-junior pitcher at the University of Northern Iowa, was recently recognized by Missouri Valley Conference coaches and sports information directors as the MVC Pitcher of the Week.
Packard (9-4) was honored for her start against Missouri State on Sunday afternoon. She pitched a complete game. Through eight innings of work she collected 12 strikeouts, allowed just five hits and no runs for her fourth shutout of the season. UNI won 1-0.
The 12 strikeouts tied her career-high. This is her second Pitcher of the Week honor. She also received it during the 2021 season.
• DEPAUW SALUTED: Jacob DePauw (Hononegah), a freshman at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa, was named Setter of the Week in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
DePauw had a 12.0 assist per set performance recently against Kansas Wesleyan University. DePauw also had two blocks and a kill in the match.
• MELAAS TOSSES SHUTOUT: Stoney Brook (N.Y,.) junior pitcher Ashton Melaas (Hononegah)
Improved to 2-0 as she shut out Sacred Heart 7-0 recently.
Melaas allowed six hits and struck out six in the victory. For the season, she has posted a 3.24 ERA over 25 innings for the 18-10 Seawolves.