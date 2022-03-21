Hononegah graduate Tony Cassioppi, a two-time IHSA state champion, rallied after losing a quarterfinal match at the NCAA Wrestling Championships and took seventh place to earn All-America honors for a third time.
The University of Iowa junior was ranked No. 3 at 285 pounds going into the tournament.The Team USA U-23 heavyweight world champion opened the tourney by blanking Oklahoma’s Josh Hendselman 4-0 and then thumping Luke Luffman of Illinois, 12-3. His hopes of battling for a title evaporated, however, when he fell to Lehigh’s Jordan Wood 3-1 in overtime.
Cassioppi collected a win and a loss in the consolation bracket to wind up in the seventh-place match with Nebraska’s Christian Lance. After two scoreless periods, a third-period escape gave him a 2-0 win.
Cassioppi (19-4) still has two seasons of eligibility.
• WRIGHT IN PLAYOFFS: Aiden Wright (Beloit Memorial) started the season as a goalie with the Oregon Tradesman playing NA3HL Tier III hockey, going 2-1-0 in four games. Now he’s finishing it in style with the Helena (Mont.) Bighorns.
Wright has been a backup with the Bighorns, who won the Frontier Division regular-season title and playoffs, The 6-foot-5 ex-Purple Knight has a 3-0-0 record with a shutout and a goals allowed average of just 1.0. He has 86 saves in 89 chances (.966).
The Bighorns now head to St. Louis to play for the Fraser Cup. They will play the Granite City Lumberjacks at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
• PACKARD PICK-UP: The Northern Iowa Panthers improved to 11-10 by winning three straight games over the weekend at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale with Kailyn Packard (Turner) picking up two of the wins in the pitcher’s circle.
Packard beat the Salukis 8-6 on Saturday with all six runs unearned against her. She scattered eight hits in seven innings, walking two and striking out seven.
The redshirt junior also won on Sunday 8-3 to improve to 7-3. She allowed four hits and two earned runs in seven innings, walking three and striking out three.
In 66 1-3 innings, she has allowed 55 hits with 28 walks and 58 strikeouts. She has an ERA of 1.79.