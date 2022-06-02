MADISON—Gabe Roessler’s freshman baseball season at Madison College is winding up in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series.
The Hononegah graduate and his Wolfpack teammates (48-9 overall) reached the finals by defeating Mercer County Community College 3-1 in the national semifinals on Wednesday night in Enid, Oklahoma.
Second-seeded Madison College broke an 0-for-5 streak in the national semis and eliminated Mercer (37-20). The Wolfpack advance to play Pear River Community College (42-10) in a best-of-three series at David Allen Memorial Ballpark starting Thursday night.
The team’s starting shortstop, Roessler recently received First Team all-conference honors from the North Central Community College Conference.
Roessler started the season with a 14-game hitting streak that included a career-best 4-for-5 performance with four runs batted in against Highland Community College. Roessler’s debut season featured 65 hits with 14 doubles and two home runs, a .355 average, 65 hits, 51 runs scored and 44 runs batted in.
He is also second on the team with 14 stolen bases.
• STEFEK AN ALL-AMERICAN: The postseason honors continue for Rock Valley College’s NJCAA D-III national champions.
Freshman center fielder Kaitlin Stefek (North Boone) earned First Team All-American honors, along with fellow freshman Jenna Turner and sophomores Hannah Hockerman and Evy Polsfuss.
Stefek had a tremendous season, ranking No. 1 in the country for NJCAA D-III in games (59), plate appearances (202), at-bats (191) and stolen bases (58). She ranked fifth in runs (71) and hits (83). Stefek, who was caught stealing only once all season, batted .455 with an on-base percentage of .465.