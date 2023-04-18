BELOIT — Beloit College junior Hannah Welte, a Clinton High School product, has been named the Midwest Conference Women’s Track Performer of the Week.

Welte helped lead Beloit to a fourth-place finish at Saturday’s Beloit Relays. She won the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:06.33, which was more than two seconds better than the second-place time, and is the fastest time in that event in the MWC this season.

