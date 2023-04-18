BELOIT — Beloit College junior Hannah Welte, a Clinton High School product, has been named the Midwest Conference Women’s Track Performer of the Week.
Welte helped lead Beloit to a fourth-place finish at Saturday’s Beloit Relays. She won the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:06.33, which was more than two seconds better than the second-place time, and is the fastest time in that event in the MWC this season.
Welte was also part of Beloit’s first-place 4x100 relay, which ran a time of 48.68. That also is the top time in the conference this season.
• WONDERFUL WARHAWKS: Beloit Memorial graduates Shelvin Garrett II and Kobe Chandler both collected first places for UW-Whitewater at the UW-Platteville Invitational on Saturday.
Garrett jumped 14.76 meters (48-feet-5.25 inches) to win the triple jump for the Warhawks. He is currently ranked third in the nation in NCAA Division III in the event.
Garrett also ran the anchor leg of the third-place 400 relay (41.62 seconds).
Chandler won the 400 meters in 48.76 seconds as UW-W finished third out of 14 teams in the meet.
• STREAKING EAGLES: Rock Valley College’s softball team is currently on a 12-game winning streak and went 6-0 in games played last week. The Golden Eagles are 28-7 overall and ranked 16th in NJCAA D-II.
Pitcher Madison Carlson (South Beloit) is 15-2 with a save and has posted a 2.04 earned run average. In 20 appearances, including 17 starts, she has thrown 92 2-3 innings and has struck out 73.
Sophomore outfielder Felicia Teuberg (Clinton) has played in 20 games and has hit .304 with two homers and 17 RBIs. She has scored 10 runs. Freshman Paige Hendricks (Clinton) has a pair of homers in a backup role.
Utility player Ava Martin (Hononegah), a sophomore, has played in 30 games and has hit .296 with a homer, 10 RBIs, 22 runs and eight stolen bases.
• PITCHING IN: Former Parkview standout Remington Stark has helped UW-La Crosse go 16-11.
Stark is 2-1 with a shutout and a save and has a 2-1 record. The junior has a 2.75 earned run average over 35 2-3 innings and has allowed 14 earned runs and 15 walks with 42 strikeouts.
Ashton Melaas (Hononegah) has seven complete games in her 16 starts for Stony Brook with a 3.33 ERA. The former NJCAA D-III Pitcher of the Year has thrown 107.1 innings this spring and has walked only 21 batters while fanning 54.