Former Beloit Memorial standout lineman Amaurii Grosskopf will sport a new uniform next fall.
After earning All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Second Team in his second season playing for the University of Sioux Falls (S.D.), the 6-foot-4, 280-pounder entered the transfer portal.
Grosskopf entertained offers from several Division 1 teams before settling on Louisiana Tech University and playing for the Bulldogs. They are located in Ruston, La., and play in Conference USA.
Grosskop led the USF’s defensive line in tackles last season with 31, including nine tackles for loss. He had 3.5 sacks for the 8-3 Cougars.
In 34 games played at USF, Grosskopf had 59 solo tackles and 35 assists. He posted 18 tackles for losses and 4.5 sacks.
Grosskopf was an All-Big Eight First Team performer in 2017 for head coach Rodney Wedig. During his Beloit career he amassed 267 solo tackles, 17 sacks, 26 tackles for loss and forced three fumbles.
• PACKARD POWER: Pitcher Kailyn Packard (Turner) is off to a 7-4 start for Northern Iowa University, posting a 2.35 earned run average in 65 2-3 innings over 17 appearances. The redshirt senior, who was All-Missouri Valley First Team last season, has two complete games and 78 strikeouts.
Packard picked up a 7-0 win over the University of Illinois-Chicago on Sunday, throwing four innings and allowing only one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.
She was the losing pitcher in a 12-2 setback against non-conference Georgia Tech Wednesday in Atlanta. She went only 1 1-3 innings, allowing four hits and five runs with three strikeouts.
• HOME AWAY FROM HOME: Rockford University announced last week it will be playing its home varsity and varsity reserve baseball games at Beloit’s Pohlman Field.
The Regents are 5-8, but coming off a pair of wins over UW-Parkside on Monday with a pair of Hononegah grads playing prominent roles. Will Hissong collected his second save of the season in an 11-9 win. Hissong allowed no runs in his inning of work with two strikeouts. He also was 1-for-3 at the plate with a run, an RBI, a sacrifice fly and a stolen base.
In the 4-2 nightcap, Aaron Monti (1-0) picked up the win with six innings of work, allowing five hits and one earned run. A junior like Hissong, he walked two and struck out four.
Rockford will host Milwaukee School of Engineering for a double-header starting at noon Saturday at Pohlman.
Ivory Carroll (Beloit Memorial), a freshman outfielder, will also get a chance to play at the ballpark he knows well. Playing for Rockford’s varsity reserves, Carroll will return to Beloit to play a twinbill with Koshwaukee College starting at 2 p.m. April 5.
• GOLDEN EAGLES ROLLING: Rock Valley College’s softball team swept Kishwaukee on Tuesday 12-4 and 22-1 to improve to 15-3.
Madison Carlson (South Beloit) pitched the opener and picked up the win, striking out 11. Paige Hendricks (Clinton) belted her first collegiate home run.
The Golden Eagles outhit Kishwaukee 22-3 in the nightcap. Hannah Martin was the winning pitcher and Felicia Teubert (Clinton) cracked a grand slam.
RVC had a twinbill against Waubonsee Community College postponed by cold weather on Wednesday. The Golden Eagles are scheduled to play two at Madison College starting at 3 p.m. Friday.
• QUICK HITTERS: Lexi Goodman (North Boone) is off to a solid start with NCAA D-III Manchester University in North Manchester, Ind. The Spartans are 8-4 and freshman outfielder Goodman is hitting .342 (13-38) with 10 runs scored and seven RBIs. She is 4-for-4 on steals. ...Shortstop Carrie Anderson (Hononegah) is hitting .271 for Lewis University (17-12). …Another Hononegah grad, Kendall Johnson, is starting at shortstop for Saint Louis (12-17) and batting .228 with 10 runs scored and 11 RBIs.