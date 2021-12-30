Allred rallies for BDN title By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Dec 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—Incredible consistency by Ryan Zagar led him to the 2021 Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament presented by Culver’s of Belvidere title.Zagar had an opening series of 817 that included a 290 game, then shot 268 in the fourth game to forge an 18-pin lead over Cameron Tyler heading into the final game.Blaine Allred entered Thursday’s five-game finals at Viking Lanes trailing Duncan Brose by 178 pins. He erased many of them by putting up 268 in game 17, while Brose struggled to a 198.After Allred fired a 244 to Brose’s 209 in game 18, Allred fired a 300 in game 19 to take the lead.Zagar’s performance overshadowed an incredible performance by Cameron Tyler early in the evening.Tyler, who had a 300 game earlier in the tournament, fired a 299 in the first game of the night before firing a 300 in game two. He followed with a 238 in game three for a 837 series.Tyler broke the record for a five-game set with a 1,342. Just minutes later, Zagar broke it with a 1,374.Andrea Brose won the women’s title, with Amanda Drye finishing second.Rick Reynolds took home the senior crown, while Haley Punzel won the handicap title. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now South Beloit hotel property remains 'problematic' Beloit man arrested after outburst at gas station Two Beloit residents part of latest pardons by Gov. Evers Families of Beloit gun violence to speak out at meeting Community celebrates grand opening of new Boys & Girls Club Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime