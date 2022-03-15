The All-Rock Valley Conference teams for winter sports were announced recently, with several local products playing a significant role.
On the boys basketball side, Big Foot’s Gus Foster earned Player of the Year honors. Joining him on the first team was Owen Leifker of Brodhead, Chase Cummings of East Troy, Connor Coombs of Edgerton, Evansville’s Mason Miller and Dadon Gillen and Deven Kulp from McFarland.
Locals on the second team included Brady Malkow and Josiah Engen of Brodhead, Hudson Torrez of Big Foot and Konner Giddley of Beloit Turner.
Brodhead’s Tommy Meier won Coach of the Year after taking the Cardinals to the Rock Valley Conference title.
On the girls side, Clinton’s Jayden Nortier joined Brodhead’s Abbie Dix and Kiarra Moe on the first team. McFarland sophomore Teagan Mallegni earned Player of the Year honors, while the rest of the first team included Edgerton’s Kate Gunderson and Sylvia Fox and Brodhead’s Ayianna Johnson.
Clinton senior Elli Teubert was the lone local on the second team.
Brian Kammerer took home Coach of the Year honors after shepherding his Brodhead squad to an 18-0 conference record.
On the wrestling team, Beloit Turner was well-represented. The Trojans had Jon Torsini (152), Jackson Burk (170) and Cal Ries (195) on the first team and Nathan Pozzani (145) on the second team.
Clinton placed a pair of wrestlers on the second team in Cody Sullivan (152) and DJ Vernon (170).
Brodhead-Juda had Joe Lohmar (132) and Marcus McIntyre (138) both earn first-team honors. Big Foot/Williams Bay placed Chase Rodriguez (113) on the first team.
• All-RVC Wrestling Team
First team: 106: Blake Frey, Evansville; 113: Chase Rodriguez, Big Foot/Williams Bay; 120: Danny Heiser, Evansville; 126: Cole McPherson, East Troy; 132: Joe Lohmar, Brodhead/Juda; 138: Marcus McIntyre, Brodhead/Juda; 145: Marcus DePorter, Whitewater; 152: Jon Torsini, Turner; 160: Carter Friend, Whitewater; 170: Jackson Burk, Turner; 182: Owen Heiser, Evansville; 195: Cal Ries, Turner; 220: Mason DePorter, Whitewater; 285: Max Hudson, East Troy;
Second team: 106: Jarvis Porcardo, Whitewate; 113: Gunner Katzenmeyer, Evansville; 120: Jonah Edwards, East Troy; 126: Connor Friend, Whitewater; 132: Ashton Robinson, Big Foot/Williams Bay; 138; Cristian Carreno, Big Foot/Williams Bay; 145: Nathan Pozzani, Turner; 152: Cody Sullivan, Clinton; 160: Ricky Braunschweiger, Evansville; 170: DJ Vernon, Clinton; 182: Ethan Stengel, Edgerton; 195: Liam Speich Evansvills; 220: Baylin Crull, Evansville; 285: Tucker Peterson, Evansville.
Honorable Mention: Austin Cocroft (152), Big Foot/Williams Bay; Nate Hoyt (152), Big Foot/Williams Bay; Seth Mansfield (145), Brodhead/Juda; Cole Hoesly (182), Brodhead/Juda; Braydn Collins (106), Clinton; Kameron Christiansen (182), Clinton; Wyatt Kegley (138), East Troy; Blake Kader (195), East Troy; Gage Farrington (195), Edgerton; Beau Allison (160), Edgerton; Camden Staver (126), Evansville; Charlie Braunschweiger (170), Evansville; Ethan Dieckman (160), Jefferson; Sofia Brynman-Metcalf (126), Jefferson; Zach Ries (120), Turner; Justin Teague (138), Turner; Aaron Porras (152), Whitewater; Leo Ortiz (HWT), Whitewater.
• GIRLS BASKETBALL
Player of the year: Teagan Mallegni; Coach of the Year: Brian Kammerer, Brodhead; Co-assistant coaches of the year: Eric Oliver, Brodhead; Jossie Peterson, McFarland.
First team: Teagan Mallegni, soph., McFarland; Abbie Dix, jr., Brodhead; Kate Gunderson, sr., Edgerton; Jayden Nortier, jr. Clinton; Sylvia Fox, jr., Edgerton; Ayianna Johnson, jr., Jefferson; Kiarra Moe, sr., Brodhead.
Second team: Elli Teubert, sr., Clinton; Ava Brandenburg, fr., Evansville; Maria Messling, jr., Evansville; Shannon Rusch, jr., Edgerton; Abby Blum, sr., Edgerton; Adrienne Kirch, jr., McFarland; Ava Dean, soph., McFarland.
Honorable mention: Lydia Larson, sr., Big Foot; Addison Yates, soph., Brodhead; Onnikah Oliver, sr., Brodhead; Tiana Roehl, jr., Clinton; Lauren Lindow, jr., East Troy; Amya Pluess, fr., East Troy; Hannah Zeimet, sr., Edgerton; Sydney Hazard, sr., Evansville; Aidyn Messmann, sr., JEfferson; Abby Helmink, sr., Jefferson; Elise Freeman, soph., McFarland; Chloe Goecks, sr., McFarland; Isabelle Adams sr., Turner; Nadilee Fernandez, jr., Turner; Kindyl Kilar, sr., Whitewater; Gwen Truesdale, jr., Whitewater
• BOYS BASKETBALL
Player of the Year: Gus Foster, Big Foot; Coach of the Year: Tommy Meier, Brodhead.
First team: Gus Foster, sr., Big Foot; Owen Leifker, sr., Brodhead; Chase Cummings, sr., East Troy; Connor Coombs, sr., Edgerton; Dadon Gillen, jr., McFarland; Mason Miller, sr., Evansville; Deven Kulp, jr. McFarland.
Second team: Colin Terpstra, sr., East Troy; Brady Malkow, sr., Brodhead, Konner Giddley, jr., Turner; Josiah Engen, sr., Brodhead; Hudson Torrez, soph., Big Foot; Dayne Lindow, sr., East Troy; Aidan Chisolm, jr., McFarland.
Honorable Mention: Tyler Wilson, sr., Big Foot; Alex Schmitz, sr., Big Foot; Gage Boegli, sr., Brodhead; Cullen Walker, fr., Brodhead; Peircen Bingham, jr., Clinton; Peyton Bingham, jr., Clinton; Ben Kurth, sr., East Troy; Ben Aleckson sr., East Troy; Leyton McKillips, soph., Edgerton; Peteron Hazeltine, sr., Edgerton; Trevor Bahrs, sr., Evansville; Stephen Kopecky, sr., Evansville; Braden McGraw, sr., Jefferson; David Neitzel, sr., Jefferson; Andrew Kelly, soph., McFarland; Kyle Kussow, jr., McFarland; Brent Hoppe, jr. Turner; Zay Howard, sopho., Turner; Elzavain Howard, sr., Whitewater; Jon Aron, sr., Whitewater.