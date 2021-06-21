The Beloit Turner baseball team won the Rock Valley Conference title this season, and the all-conference selections certainly reflected the team's success.
Pitcher Jackson Burk, catcher Cal Ries, infielder/pitcher Konnor Giddley and outfielder Connor Hughes were all named to the first team. Burk and Ries are juniors, while Giddley and Hughes are sophomores, giving the Trojans plenty of hope for the future as well.
Sophomore Will Lauterbach and senior Grant Revels made the second team, while senior Joey Smith and sophomore Eric Halon earned honorable mention.
Burk was chosen as co-player of the year along with Jefferson sophomore Tyler Butina, while Jeff Clowes was the coach of the year.
Other locals on the first team included Clinton infielder Noah Mieses, Big Foot infielder Anthony Hibl and outfielder Joey Schmits and Brodhead outfielder Aidyn Vondra.
Big Foot's Sam Phillips and Nevin Anderson made the second team, as did Brodhead's Brady Malkow.
2021 All-RVC baseball team
First team: Pitchers: Jackson Burk, Turner, jr.; Isiah Hoffman, Jefferson, sr.; Carson Dupuis, Edgerton, soph.; Tyr Severson, Evansville, sr.; Catchers: Peyton Lee, Edgerton, jr.; Cal Ries, Turner, jr.; Infielders: Will Peterson, Evansville, jr; Konnor Giddley, Turner, soph.; Haygen Miller, Jefferson, sr.; Drew Hanson, Edgerton, sr.; Noah Mieses, Clinton, sr.; Anthony Hibl, Big Foot, sr.; Outfielders: Connor Hughes, Turner, soph.; Aaron Heine, Jefferson, sr.; Joey Schmitz, Big Foot, jr.; Aidyn Vondra, Brodhead, soph; Tyler Dopke, East Troy, sr.; Tyler Butina, Jefferson, soph.
2nd team: Pitchers: Sam Phillips, Big Foot, Jr: Tyler Danielson, Jefferson, sr.; Justin Clark, Edgerton, jr; Catcher: Brady Malkow, Brodhead, jr.; Infielders: Luis Serrano, Jefferson, jr; Alex Bruce, East Troy, fresh; Conner Punzel, McFarland, jr.; Will Lauterbach, Turner, soph; Outfielders: Grant Revels, Turner, sr.; Matt Amrheinn, McFarland, sr; Nevin Anderson, Big Foot, jr.' Owen Rice, East Troy, sr.
Honorable mention: Big Foot: Jacob Camren, Austin Hering; Brodhead: Conner Green, Cade Walker; Clinton: Collin Gill, Grant Howard; East Troy: Alex Reyes; Edgerton: Shane Kisting, Sawyer Strouse; Evansville: Bennett Keller, Tyler Kraus; Jefferson: Tanner Pinnow, Eli Joffman; McFarland: Jake Wedvick, Gavin Wood; Turner: Joey Smith, Eric Halon; Whitewater: Marc Jones, Marcus DePorter.