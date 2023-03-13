BELOIT—The Rock Valley boys and girls basketball all-conference teams were announced this week with many of the area’s athletes receiving recognition for their performances.
After winning a WIAA Division 3 regional championship, Beloit Turner was well represented with both senior Will Lauterbach and junior Tyshawn Teague-Johnson being placed on the first team.
Lauterbach was tied for first in points per game for the Trojans with 14.3 while touting a field goal percentage of .548.
Teague-Johnson also led the team with 14.3 ppg while lighting up the Turner statsheet with a team high in rebounds (8.9), steals (66) and blocks (23).
Big Foot’s Hudson Torrez was also named to the first team after a stellar junior season. He led the Chiefs with 16 ppg while adding 134 assists and 4.7 rpg.
The Trojans’ spectacular roster continued to pick up awards as junior Zay Howard and senior Konner Giddley were both placed on the second team.
Howard broke Turner’s single-season assist record this season when he ended with 164. He averaged 10.3 ppg and added 66 steals to his resume.
Giddley knocked down about 80 percent of his free throws while putting up a points average of 11.5.
Brodhead sophomore Cullen Walker was the Cardinals’ top shooter with 17.6 ppg while shooting 42.3 percent from the field, earning him second-team honors.
Clinton senior Peyton Bingham also earned a second-team honor. He paced the Cougars with in points (17.1) and rebounds (8.3).
Chiefs’ seniors Eli Gerdes and Evan Penniman were named honorable mentions. Gerdes averaged 8.8 ppg and 4.2 rpg while Penniman put up 12.1 ppg with 55 steals and 5.4 rpg.
Brodhead junior Jaxon Dooley earned an honorable mention after ranking second on the team in points (13) and first in assists (92) and steals (44).
Clinton sophomore Reagan Flickinger is also an honorable mention after finishing second on the Cougars in points (17.1) and first in blocks (29), steals (39) and assists (114).
Turner added one final player to the accolades with senior Avonte’ Repta earning an honorable mention. Repta had a solid end to a season where he averaged 3.1 rpg and 8.5 ppg.
McFarland swept the big awards with head coach Jeff Meinholdt being named coach of the year while seniors Dadon Gillen and Aiden Chislom were named co-players of the year.
• On the girls side, Brodhead senior Abbie Dix received a place on the first team after a great season for the Cardinals. She led the team in nearly every category including points (16), rebounds (11.7), steals (56) and blocks (22).
Brodhead, which finished third in the RVC at 13-5, also added senior Alexis Kammerer and freshman Alecia Dahl to the second team.
Kammerer helped fill up the scoring sheet with her 92 total assists while adding 33 steals and sinking a team-high 37 treys. Dahl had 10.8 ppg while averaging four boards and recording 54 steals.
Clinton’s Jayden Nortier also earned second team honors in her senior season. She led the team with 17.5 ppg while placing first in rebounds (7.1), assists (85), steals (76) and blocks (15) as well.
Big Foot junior Addie Larson and freshman Mya Gonzalez were each named as honorable mentions. Larson led the Chiefs with 7.6 ppg and in rebounds (8.9). Gonzalez was second in points (5.4) and first in assists (34).
The honors kept rolling in for Brodhead, which saw junior Addison Yates and senior Taetum Hoesly named honorable mentions. Yates averaged 9.8 ppg while adding 52 assists and 30 steals. Hoesly had 5.5 ppg while placing second in rebounds (5.8).
Clinton had senior Tiana Roehl and junior Ava Mueller both added to the honorable mentions. Roehl was second on the Cougars in points (8.9) and rebounds (5.4) while Mueller was second in steals (45) and third in assists (28).
Freshman Portia Segerstrom and junior Mariya Babilius were Turner’s honorable mentions. Segerstrom was the Trojans’ leader in assists (51) and steals (36) while Babilius averaged 8.4 points per game and added 22 steals.
McFarland’s Sara Mallegni was named coach of the year while Teagan Mallegni was named player of the year.
The entire boys team follows:
• FIRST TEAM: Dadon Gillen, McFarland, sr., Aidan Chislom, McFarland, sr., Hudson Torrez, Big Foot, jr., Deven Kulp, McFarland, sr., Will Lauterbach, Turner, sr., Aiden Maves, Evansville, sr., Tyshawn Teague-Johnson, Turner, jr.
• SECOND TEAM: Ryan Weed, East Troy, sr., Zay Howard, Turner, jr., Leyton McKillips, Edgerton, jr., Konner Giddley, Turner, sr., Cullen Walker, Brodhead, so., Peyton Bingham, Clinton, sr., Kole Johnson, Evansville, sr.
• HONORABLE MENTION: Eli Gerdes, Big Foot, sr., Evan Penniman, Big Foot, sr., Jaxon Dooley, Brodhead, jr., Reagan Flickinger, Clinton, so., Josh Erman, East Troy, jr., Seth Lingford, East Troy, so., Olin Zellmer, Edgerton, so., Jack Fox, Edgerton, so., Grayden Geske, Evansville, sr., Sawyer Holman, sr., Finn DeBlare, Jefferson, so., Aidan Kammer, Jefferson, jr., Kyle Kussow, McFarland, sr., Andrew Kelley, McFarland, jr., Avonte’ Repta, Turner, sr., Casey Lyon, Whitewater, fr.
The entire girls team follows:
• FIRST TEAM: Teagan Mallegni, McFarland, jr., Sylvia Fox, Edgerton, sr., Abbie Dix, Brodhead, sr., Ava Brandenburg, Evansville, jr., Shannon Rusch, Edgerton, sr., Maria Messling, Evansville, sr., Ayianna Johnson, Jefferson, sr.
• SECOND TEAM: Jayden Nortier, Clinton, sr., Ava Dean, McFarland, jr., Adrienne Kirch, McFarland, sr., Brynn Kirch, McFarland, jr., Alexis Kammerer, Brodhead, sr., Amya Pluess, East Troy, so., Alecia Dahl, Brodhead, fr.
• HONORABLE MENTION: Addie Larson, Big Foot, jr., Mya Gonzalez, Big Foot, fr., Addison Yates, Brodhead, jr., Taetum Hoesly, Brodhead, sr., Tiana Roehl, Clinton, sr., Ava Mueller, Clinton, jr., Aubrie Cherek, East Troy, fr., Lauren Lindow, East Troy, sr., Marti Rebman, Edgerton, fr., Gracee Langer, Edgerton, fr., Brooklyn Maves, Evansville, fr., Jer’Novia Hermanson, Evansville, so., Ashlyn Enke, Jefferson, so., Bre Mengel, Jefferson, so., Elise Freeman, McFarland, jr., Hailey Testolin, McFarland, jr., Portia Segerstrom, Turner, fr., Mariya Babilius, Turner, jr., Danielle DePorter, Whitewater, jr., Calli Grosinske, Whitewater, so.