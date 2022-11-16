ROCKTON—The Hononegah football team, which tied Rockford Guilford and Belvidere North for runnerup honors in the NIC-10 at 7-3, placed three juniors on the All-Conference First Team.
The First Team Offense includes offensive lineman Drake Broege and quarterback Cole Warren, who was named as one of four At-Large players added to the offense. Isaiah Houi was named at defensive back.
Broege was a mainstay on a rebuilt offensive line that helped Hononegah rush for 1,684 yards (4.6 per rush) and pass for 1,330 more.
Warren played in all 10 games and was 99-for-192 passing for 1,301 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had 87 rushing attempts for 454 yards (5.2) and nine scores. He led the team with 54 points.
Houi was a valuable player on both sides of the ball. The team’s surest tackler in the secondary, he had 27 solos and 37 total tackles. On offense, Houi caught 34 passes for 342 yards (10.1) and six touchdowns, ran for 94 yards and a score and threw a touchdown pass. He also was the team’s leading returner with 288 yards on his 11 kickoff returns (26.2 per return) and 158 yards on his 10 punt returns.
The Indians qualified for the IHSA 7A playoffs, dropping a Level One game to Normal Community 44-13.
Junior quarterback Conor Dennis of Rockford Boylan was named NIC-10 Offensive Player of the Year. Defensive Player of the Year honors went to senior linebacker Nick Winters of Belvidere North.
• FIRST TEAM OFFENSE – QB: Conor Dennis, Rockford Boylan, jr., 6-2, 175. RB: Nico Bertolino, Belvidere North, jr., 5-9, 160; Mekhi Glover, sr., Boylan, 5-8, 175; Jahmani Muhammad, Harlem, so., 5-8, 155. WR: Mark Harris, Rockford Boylan, sr., 5-8, 175; Dedric Macon, Freeport, jr., 6-1, 175. TE: Tyler Gaines, R. Jefferson, sr., 6-4, 215. OL-C: Alberto Chavez, Boylan, sr., 6-0, 260; Reid Stille, Belvidere North, sr., 6-3, 280. OL: Gannon Buckner, Guilford, sr., 6-0, 240; Drake Broege, Hononegah, jr., 6-3, 265; Drake Fielding, Belvidere North, sr., 6-0, 220. K: Alan Perez, Belvidere North, so., 5-9, 150. AT-LARGE: QB: Cole Warren, Hononegah, jr., 6-2, 175; Sebastian Bracius, R. Jefferson, so., 5-11, 165. WR: DeAndre Young, Harlem, sr., 6-1, 205; Jayvon Jones, Guilford, sr., 6-0, 207.
• FIRST TEAM DEFENSE – DB: Santana English, Boylan, jr., 6-2, 175; Denarious Jackson, Freeport, jr., 5-11, 175; Isaiah Houi, Hononegah, jr., 5-10, 160; Amere Simpson, Guilford, sr., 5-10, 170. DL: Abe Avarado Boylan, jr., 6-0, 270; Gian Herrera, Guilford, sr., 6-1, 260; KeShawn Harrington-McKinney, Harlem, sr., 6-2, 305. DL-DE: Max Montoya, Boylan, sr., 6-2, 210; Logan Lawson, Harlem, sr., 6-2, 258. LB: Jack Kerno, Boylan, sr., 6-2, 210; Devion Black, Guilford, sr., 5-9, 230; Nick Winters, Belvidere North, sr., 6-1, 200. P: Austin Redmon, Harlem, sr., 6-2, 203. AT-LARGE: DL-End: Casey Andreasen, Belvidere, sr., 6-5, 260; Jerome Hall, Freeport, jr., 6-1, 245, LB: Mahki Mathews, R. East, sr., 5-11, 180; Joey Alvarez, R. Jefferson, sr., 6-0, 220.
• HONORABLE MENTION: TE: Jmar Johnson, Boylan, sr., 6-0, 210. RB: Javius Catlin, R. East, jr., 5-7, 165. OL: Kemonte Myles, Freeport, sr., 6-3, 310; Victor Garcia, Guilford, sr., 5-10, 265. OL-C: Joey Idstein, Hononegah, sr., 6-0, 250. DL: Jasper Jenkins, Auburn, jr., 5-7, 235; Dilao Dubois, R. Jefferson, sr., 5-11, 235; DE: Gabe Kohl, Hononegah, jr., 6-1, 230. LB: Nick Davenport, Boylan, sr., 5-11, 175; Jordan Woods, Guilford, sr., 5-11, 165; Ben Larsen, Harlem, sr., 5-9, 180; Tim Wessels, Harlem, jr., 6-4, 225; Darius Fort, Belv. North, sr., 5-10, 175.