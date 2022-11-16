BDN_221117_Isaiah Houi
Two-way starter Isaiah Houi (7) is one of three Indians on First Team.

 JAMES FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

ROCKTON—The Hononegah football team, which tied Rockford Guilford and Belvidere North for runnerup honors in the NIC-10 at 7-3, placed three juniors on the All-Conference First Team.

The First Team Offense includes offensive lineman Drake Broege and quarterback Cole Warren, who was named as one of four At-Large players added to the offense. Isaiah Houi was named at defensive back.

