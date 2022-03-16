BELOIT—It wasn’t quite the finish Cal Ries was hoping for, but the journey there was pretty spectacular.
The Beloit Turner senior wrapped up his high school career by winning a Rock Valley Conference championship at 182 pounds, finishing 44-8 overall, winning a regional title and taking sixth place at the WIAA Division 2 State Wrestling Championships. Ries is the Beloit Daily News 2021-22 All-Area Wrestler of the Year.
Sure, Ries would rather have finished at the top of the podium at the Kohl Center, but it was still a terrific year, particularly after his junior season was shortened by COVID-19. As a senior, Cal led the Trojans in takedowns (83) and points (264.5) and trailed his team-leading brother Zack in pins by just one (27-26).
“The day (the tournament) ended I was a little disappointed,” Ries said. “That last day was rough. But looking back afterward, if you’d told me I would be sixth in the state and had the season I had, I would have been happy.
“I went into the season with high expectations. We did goal-setting before the season and I had conference champ, 40 wins and a podium finish. All three of those were met so that was nice.”
At the RVC Championships, he defeated Evansville nemesis Liam Speich 11-7 in the finals and was voted the co-Outstanding Wrestler of the conference tournament with Brodhead/Juda’s Marcus McIntyre.
Cal was also a first-team selection on the 2019-20 All-Area team in which his brother Drew was named Wrestler of the Year. Last year, with several teams not competing due to COVID-19, the Daily News did not select an All-Area team.
“Cal has been a consistent winner for the past four years,” said Turner head coach Matt Ries, who happens to be Cal’s father. “This year he took his skills to another level. Had it not been for a shortened junior season he would likely be the winningest wrestler in school history and hold many high school records.”
Cal Ries ranks in the top 10 for a career in every category that Turner keeps, including fifth in wins (122), second in season wins (44), tied for second in career pins (70) and third in career near-falls. He expects to wrestle for UW-Platteville next season.
The Ries family makes it a clean sweep of All-Area individual honors as Matt is Coach of the Year. Not to mention sophomore 120-pounder Zack Ries also earned a spot on the All-Area First Team.
The Trojans were expected to have a down year, yet achieved the ninth most dual meet wins in school history with 13. They also recorded the most pins ever (206) and second-most reversals (199).
“We wanted to beat Evansville, but we didn’t realize what they had,” Cal Ries said. “But in terms of competing against all the other teams, I thought we did an excellent job. We knew we would have a decent team, but it was nice to see how hard people worked and the accomplishments we had.”
Six Trojans ended up on the All-Area team. In addition to Cal and Zack, Turner’s first team representatives include Justin Teague (138), Jackson Burk (160-170), Jon Torsini (152) and Jaxson Teague (220).
Burk (28-9) and Torsini (31-13) both were RVC champions and regional runnerups while Burk also qualified for the state meet. Justin Teague (37-9) finished with 24 pins and Jaxon Teague was 27-10.
For the first time, this year’s All-Area First Team includes two girls—sisters and state champions, no less. Angelina and Rose Cassioppi of Hononegah were both selected after earning state titles in the first-ever IHSA Girls State Championships. Both spent most of their season wrestling against NIC-10 boys and then finished unbeaten in the girls state meet.
Overall it was a rebuilding year of sorts for the Indians, whose other First Teamer is Connor Diemel (120, 23-7), who was third in the NIC-10.
Beloit Memorial also was in rebuilding mode and led by a pair of freshman First Teamers: Miguel Martinez (106) and Owen West (126). West (20-9) won a Big Eight title and was a sectional qualifier. Martinez (15-10) finished second in the Big Eight and in regional competition.
Brodhead/Juda had a solid season, led by underclassman McIntyre. The sophomore finished 39-5, winning RVC, regional and sectional crowns and qualifying for state. He’s joined on the First Team by sectional qualifier Jacob Lohmar (113, 27-4) and RVC and regional champ Joe Lohmar (132, 20-9).
Big Foot’s first-team selections are sophomore Chad Rodriguez (113, school record 39-4) and seniors Austin Cocroft (126, 27-11), Ashton Robinson (132, 28-8) and Cristian Carreno (138, 22-13).
Parkview has two first-teamers in junior Evan Suer (126, 26-10) and freshman Wesley Egan (220, 31-9).
• FIRST TEAM:
100-106: ANGELINA CASSIOPPI—Hononegah, Fr., 23-6. Second in NIC-10. Champion at 100 pounds in the first IHSA Girls State Championships.
106: MIGUEL MARTINEZ—Beloit Memorial, Fr., 15-10. Second in Big Eight and regional. Eight pins and 33 takedowns.
113: CHASE RODRIGUEZ—Big Foot/Williams Bay, 39-4. RVC and regional champion. 19 pins and 72 takedowns.
113: JACOB LOHMAR—Brodhead/Juda, Sr. 27-14. Sectional qualifier.
120: CONNOR DIEMEL—Hononegah, 23-7. Third in NIC-10, second in regionals. 7th at Sycamore Invite.
120: ZACK RIES—Turner, 34-12. Third in RVC. Fourth in regional. 32 takedowns, 27 pins,168 team points.
126: OWEN WEST—Beloit Memorial, Fr., 20-9. Won a Big Eight title and was a sectional qualifier with 13 pins, 32 takedowns and 28 escapes.
126: AUSTIN COCROFT—Big Foot/Williams Bay, Sr., 28-8. Third in RVC. Regional champion.
132: EVAN SUER—Parkview, Jr., 26-10. Second on the team in pins and team points. Placed first at Hillsboro Invitational, third at Polo, Monroe and conference and regionals.
132: JOE LOHMAR—Brodhead/Juda. 20-9. RVC champion, regional champion and sectional qualifier.
132: ASHTON ROBINSON—Big Foot/Williams Bay, Sr., 28-8., Second in RVC., Regional champion. 17 pins.
138: MARCUS McINTYRE—Brodhead/Juda, So., 39-5. RVC champion, regional and sectional champion. State qualifier.
138: CRISTIAN CARRENO—Big Foot/Williams Bay, Sr., 22-13. Second in RVC and regionals. 16 pins.
138: JUSTIN TEAGUE—Turner, Jr., 37-9. Third in RVC. Second in regional. Fourth in sectional. 34 takedowns. 24 pins, 216 team points.
152: JON TORSINI—Turner, Sr., 31-13. First in RVC. Second in regional. 44 takedowns. 13 pins, 154 team points. Fifth in career reversals in school history (77).
160: ROSE CASSIOPPI—Hononegah, Jr., 15-7. IHSA girls state champion with all pins.
160-170: JACKSON BURK—Turner, Sr., 28-9. First in RVC. Second in regional. Third in sectional. 37 takedowns. 21 pins. 153 team points.
182: CAL RIES—Turner, Sr., 44-8. First in RVC. First in regional. Third in sectional. Sixth in WIAA state championships. 83 takedowns. 26 pins. 264.5 team points.
220: WESLEY EGAN—Parkview, Fr., 31-9. Led the team in wins, falls (25, freshman record) and team points. Fastest fall (11 seconds). First at Hillsboro, Polo and regionals, sectional qualifier.
220: JAXON TEAGUE—Turner, So., 27-10. Thor in RVC. Third in regional. 26 takedowns. 18 pins. 166 team points.
• HONORABLE MENTION: 100-106: Lexi Hanson (Parkview). 106: Slater Valley (Parkview). 113: Brayden Ward (Turner). 126: Ian Suer (Parkview); Sydney Andrews (Turner). 138: Camron Duncan (Parkview). 145: Aaron Rowland (Big Foot/Williams Bay); Nathan Pozzani (Turner). 152: Nate Hoyt (Big Foot/Williams Bay); Cody Sullivan (Clinton). 160: Will Wojcik (Big Foot/Williams Bay); Kurt Smith (Hononegah). 170: Sam Schwengels (Parkview); D.J. Vernon (Clinton). 182: Coe Hoesly (Brodhead/Juda). 195: Hunter Griinke (Turner); Jax Hertel (Big Foot/Williams Bay). 285: Anthony Hamilton (Turner), Brennen Brewster (Parkview).