POPLAR GROVE, Ill.—When North Boone starting quarterback Chandler Alderman committed to Middle Tennessee State to continue his all-star baseball career, he didn’t think twice about his decision to still play his senior football season.
“I’ve been playing since I was little,” Alderman said. “I don’t think I could handle the rest of my life knowing that I didn’t play my senior year, even after a pretty good season last year.”
Alderman will go for one last ride as the leader of the Vikings, and he will do it as one of the best quarterbacks in the stateline area.
He threw for 1,879 yards and 26 touchdowns and only six interceptions as he led North Boone into the playoffs, and he was named the Beloit Daily News’ all-area quarterback.
“It’s hard not to talk about his work ethic,” head coach Ryan Kelley said. “He works incredibly hard, he’s extremely coachable. He wants to be the best at everything he does. You pair how smart he is with the athleticism that he has, his arm, his size. It makes for a pretty special player.”
Kelley is entering his second year after leading North Boone to a 5-4 record in his first season before falling to 47-14 to Princeton in round one of the playoffs.
While most coaches look to have a more comfortable relationship with their players in year two, Kelley already has known many of these kids for a long time. He was a physical education coach for a lot of the players in elementary school, and he was also the junior varsity coach for four seasons.
Alderman said that the two share a close relationship, and Kelley said that it’s been “pretty cool being around these kids for so long.”
“It’s so rewarding to hear them talk about playing high school football in middle school,” he said. “And to see them coming up here, watching that stuff come true is pretty great.”
Alderman has a young group around him as he is one of only four seniors on the team, but Kelley said that the seniors have had no issues mentoring the younger guys.
“There wasn’t a whole lot in (the classes above them) to begin with,” he said. “So those (seniors) have always had to step up and be leaders. That's been fun for me as a coach to see that and to see them develop as leaders throughout the years.”
First-team all-state wide receiver Will Doetch graduated last season, and Kelley said that it’s hard to replace a guy who broke multiple school records in his time there.
“I’m not quite sure we have another Will,” he said. “But, I really like our wide receiver group. It’s pretty deep, and each guy has a somewhat unique skill set. All the guys have the ability to take over a game at one point.”
Alderman agreed that the wide receiver room has a little bit of everything.
“Chris Doetch, you can throw it anywhere you want and he can go get it. Both of the Becker boys (Brandon and Blake). We got some height on this team, but we also have some small and fast kids.”
The running back room will feature a similar mixed bag with different players who each have a special skill set.
Kelley is very excited to see how his defense, which gave up nearly 40 points a game last season, has in store for this season.
“I’m going to give a lot of credit to our defensive coordinator,” he said. “He does a great job with those kids. I'll be honest, our offense gets a lot of publicity, but our defense has done a really nice job, and that has gone unnoticed at times.”
The Vikings will look to make the playoff for the fourth-straight season, and they have not had a losing season since 2016.
“That’s an important streak to us,” Kelley said. “And it’s who we are as a program. I don't want to say that we expect to be in the playoffs every year because it's not easy. You have to put the work in. We’re not dissatisfied, but we want to be able to compete in the playoffs. That’s what the next step is for us.”
North Boone opens its season Friday at home against Rockford Lutheran at 7 p.m.