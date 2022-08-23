BDN_220825_North Boone FB

Chandler Alderman leads potent Viking attack.

 Jimmy Oswald/Beloit Daily News

POPLAR GROVE, Ill.—When North Boone starting quarterback Chandler Alderman committed to Middle Tennessee State to continue his all-star baseball career, he didn’t think twice about his decision to still play his senior football season. 

“I’ve been playing since I was little,” Alderman said. “I don’t think I could handle the rest of my life knowing that I didn’t play my senior year, even after a pretty good season last year.” 

