BRODHEAD, Wis. — It didn't take long for Brodhead's Abbie Dix to move to the top of the food chain in the Beloit Daily News' coverage area.
The Brodhead sophomore earned the BDN's All-Area Player of the Year after a seconds straight terrific season.
Dix averaged 17.6 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Cardinals, who finished the season with a terrific 12-4 record.
Joining Dix on the first team is Clinton's Olivia Roehl, Hononegah's Haley Warren, Beloit Turner's Olivia Tinder and Parkview's Jenna Olin.
Roehl was a true inside force for the Cougars, averaging 17.5 points and a Rock Valley Conference-best 10.3 rebounds per game.
Warren was a dead-eye shooter for the Indians, putting in 43 percent of her 3-point shots while averaging a team-high 14.7 points for the Indians, who lost just one game in their abbreviated season.
She also shot over 70 percent from the foul line and hit on 65 percent of her two-point shots, making her one of the most efficient scorers in the area. Just a junior, Warren will look for even bigger things next season.
Tinder wrapped an outstanding four-year career on Turner's varsity roster with a solid senior season. Despite receiving significant attention from opposing defenses, Tinder put up ninth in the RVC in scoring at 13.1 points per game. Tinder shot 47 percent from the field and brought down 9.8 rebounds per game, second in the league to Roehl.
Tinder will play next season at UW-Whitewater.
Olin averaged 15.8 points per contest and was one of the area's best shooters. She made 33 percent of her 3-point attempts and is well on her way to the 1,000-point career mark, finishing with 760 after her standout junior season.
Clinton's Jayden Nortier, Hononegah's Emma Clark, Brodhead's Kiarra Moe, South Beloit's Kaya Lervik
In just her sophomore season, Nortier emerged as a solid offensive weapon for the Cougars, averaging 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds.
Likewise, Hononegah's Clark will be a force to be reckoned with the next two seasons. Getting stronger as the season went on, Clark ended up averaging 13.6 points while hitting 40 percent of her 3-point attempts. She also chipped in 4.6 rebounds per contest, second only to Warren's 4.8.
Moe was again a critical cog in the Brodhead machine, averaging 11.7 points and 5.4 rebounds. Moe was another long-range gunner, hitting 38 percent from beyond the arc while hitting 75 percent of her free throws.
Lervik was a do-it-all dynamo for the SoBos, leading the team in scoring, steals and assists. A senior, Lervik will play for Aurora University next season.
Teubert led the Rock Valley Conference in assists at 5.3 per game, and added a scoring punch as well, totaling 10.3 per contest.
FIRST TEAM: Abbie Dix, Brodhead (Player of the Year), soph.; Olivia Roehl, Clinton, sr.; Olivia Tinder, Turner, sr.; Haley Warren, Hononegah, jr.; Jenna Olin, Parkview, jr.
SECOND TEAM: Jayden Nortier, Clinton, soph.; Emma Clark, Hononegah, soph; Kiarra Moe, Brodhead, jr.; Kaya Lervik, South Beloit, sr.; Ellie Teubert, Clinton, jr.
