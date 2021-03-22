BRODHEAD, Wis.—It didn’t take long for Brodhead’s Abbie Dix to move to the top of the food chain in the Beloit Daily News’ coverage area.
The Brodhead sophomore earned the BDN’s 2020-21 All-Area Player of the Year after a second straight terrific season.
Dix averaged 17.6 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Cardinals, who finished the season with a terrific 12-4 record.
“Her athletic skill-set provides the ability to go inside and out offensively,” Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer said. “And she’s going to draw double and sometimes triple teams, which opens things up for the rest of the team. Defensively, she’s a presence in the post and does a great job rebounding. Being just a sophomore, I’m excited to see what the next couple of years bring.”
Joining Dix on the first team is Clinton’s Olivia Roehl, Hononegah’s Haley Warren, Beloit Turner’s Olivia Tinder and Parkview’s Jenna Olin.
Roehl was a true inside force for the Cougars, averaging 17.5 points and a Rock Valley Conference-best 10.3 rebounds per game.
“Olivia was an important part of our transition offense and made it difficult for opponents to defend her on the run,” Clinton coach Kim Ciochon said. “She was also a terrific rebounder, and she will be missed next year.”
Warren was a dead-eye shooter, putting in 43 percent of her 3-point shots while averaging a team-high 14.7 points for the Indians, who lost just one game in their abbreviated season.
She also shot over 70 percent from the foul line and hit on 65 percent of her two-point shots, making her one of the most efficient scorers in the area. Just a junior, Warren will look for even bigger things next season.
“Haley stepped up as a leader of our team this year,” Hononegah head coach Jason Brunke said. “Her ability as a highly-efficient and explosive scorer combined with unquestioned energy and effort led to countless hustle plays and strong contributions to our defense.”
Tinder wrapped an outstanding four-year career on Turner’s varsity roster with a solid senior season. Despite receiving significant attention from opposing defenses, Tinder put up ninth in the RVC in scoring at 13.1 points per game. Tinder shot 47 percent from the field and brought down 9.8 rebounds per game, second in the league to Roehl. She led the Trojans in assists as well.
Tinder will play next season at UW-Whitewater and was selected for the WBCA Division 3 all-star team.
“Olivia had one of the best careers in our program’s history,” Turner coach Nick Faralli said. “She scored over 1,110 points and had over 600 rebounds. She was a four-year letter winner and a consummate teammate. She did a little bit of everything for us this year and every night, she had to deal with the opponent game-planning to stop her.”
Olin averaged 15.8 points per contest and was one of the area’s best shooters. She made 33 percent of her 3-point attempts and is well on her way to the 1,000-point career mark, finishing with 760 after her standout junior season.
“Jenna does so many things at an above average level,” Parkview coach Chad Smith said. “Ultimately, she does whatever her team needs her to do. She’s always had a great jump shot, but this year she worked hard to prove that she is more dynamic than being just a shooter.”
Clinton’s Jayden Nortier and Elli Teubert, Hononegah’s Emma Clark, Brodhead’s Kiarra Moe and South Beloit’s Kaya Lervik.
In just her sophomore season, Nortier emerged as a solid offensive weapon for the Cougars, averaging 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds.
“Jayden is a versatile player who is able to play on the perimeter or in the paint,” Ciochon said. “She is a great shooter and offensive playmaker. Her defense improved over the course of the season and as she continues to develop at both ends of the court, she will be a force in the RVC.”
Likewise, Hononegah’s Clark will be a force to be reckoned with the next two seasons. Getting stronger as the season went on, Clark ended up averaging 13.6 points while hitting 40 percent of her 3-point attempts. She also chipped in 4.6 rebounds per contest, second only to Warren’s 4.8.
“Emma demonstrated a consistent ability as a smooth and efficient scorer from start to finish this year,” Brunke said. “
Moe was again a critical cog in the Brodhead machine, averaging 11.7 points and 5.4 rebounds. Moe was another long-range gunner, hitting 38 percent from beyond the arc while hitting 75 percent of her free throws.
“She’s a difference-maker, on and off the court,” Kammerer said. “Our offense is based on her flow to the game. When she struggled for a week or two, we lost the majority of our games, which shows you what she brings to the table. She’s also improved defensively and rebounded really well for a guard. I’m excited to have one more year with her.”
Lervik was a do-it-all dynamo for the SoBos, leading the team in scoring, steals and assists. She averaged12.3 points, 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the SoBos, who had their first winning season in many years.
A senior, Lervik will play for Aurora University next season.
“Kaya is one of the hardest-working and truly dedicated players I have ever had the honor to coach,” South Beloit coach Steven Picavet said. “She always puts her teammates over herself and is truly a great teammate and person.”
Teubert led the Rock Valley Conference in assists at 5.3 per game, and added a scoring punch as well, totaling 10.3 per contest.
“Ellie was our primary ball-handler this season,” Ciochon said. “She played nearly every minute. She’s a strong shooter and also penetrates the lane well. Even though she’s smaller in stature, she’s competitive against opponents much taller than she is and able to position herself to secure rebounds.”
Brunke was named the All-Area coach of the year after guiding the youthful Indians to a NIC-10 title. Hononegah was picked by a local media outlet to finish fifth before the season, and that was before surefire all-conference selection Alison Murdoch was lost for the season with a knee injury.
Hononegah lost just one game, and won the majority of its contests in convincing fashion.
• FIRST TEAM: Abbie Dix, Brodhead (Player of the Year), soph.; Olivia Roehl, Clinton, sr.; Olivia Tinder, Turner, sr.; Haley Warren, Hononegah, jr.; Jenna Olin, Parkview, jr.
• SECOND TEAM: Jayden Nortier, Clinton, soph.; Emma Clark, Hononegah, soph; Kiarra Moe, Brodhead, jr.; Kaya Lervik, South Beloit, sr.; Ellie Teubert, Clinton, jr.