CLINTON—There were a number of worthy candidate for this year’s Beloit Daily News All-Area Player of the Year.
Take a look at Brodhead’s Abbie Dix. The six-foot center patrolled the middle for a team that went a perfect 18-0 in the Rock Valley Conference.
Hononegah’s Haley Warren was the best shooter in the area and was an honorable mention all-state selection in the IHSA.
Indians point guard Carly LaMay was the area’s top floor general, stepping up when it mattered most as Hononegah won a IHSA Class 4A regional title.
Beloit Memorial’s Bre Davis was a stalwart playing in the rugged Big Eight, mixing it up in the paint to great success.
But across the board, the numbers of Clinton junior Jayden Nortier simply couldn’t be ignored.
Nortier finished second in the Rock Valley Conference in scoring at an even 20 points per game. Her shooting across the board was exemplary: 53 percent from the floor, 39 percent from three-land, and 77 percent from the free throw line.
She was second in the league in rebounding with 9.6 boards per game and led the league in steals with 4.1 per game. In short, she was a complete player.
“Jayden could drop a quiet 25 to 30 points at any time,” Clinton coach Goran Nikolic said. “You couldn’t leave her open at the arc, and she could create space and punish you at the rim. She’s only going to get better because she’s a tireless worker, very humble and a great teammate.”
Dix, the All-Area Player of the Year last season, averaged 14.5 points and led the Rock Valley in rebounds with 11.8 per contest. She shot 48 percent from the field, and 56 percent from the foul line and averaged 2.1 steals per contest.
Dix was a first-team All-Rock Valley Conference selection and has already eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in her career. She earned honorable mention All-State by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association as well.
“Abbie had a great year for us,” Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer said. “She was one of the best centers in our league. Definite prsecne every team had to scout. We were definitely a better team with her on the floor.”
Moe averaged 12.7 points per game and hit 80 percent of her free throws. She also brought down 4.8 rebounds per game and averaged 2.3 steals per contest.
Moe was a first-team All-Rock Valley Conference selection.
“One of those players that will be hard to replace in the future,” Kammerer said. “For the last four years, there was a calm to having her be the point guard. This past year, she took more pride on the defensive end and she just spent countless hours before the season and during the season working on her game, and it paid off.”
Davis was outstanding for the improved Knights, averaging 12.1 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.
“Not only did she average a double-double on the court, but she made honor roll for both terms as well,” Beloit Memorial coach Dilonna Johnson said. “It was an honor meeting and coaching Bre this season and having her a part of the first graduating class of the Knights rebuild here.”
Davis broke the school’s single-season record for rebounds with 214 and earned honorable mention All-Big 8 for her efforts.
LaMay averaged 6.9 points per game and led the NIC-10 with 6.6 assists per game in addition to grabbing 6.3 rebounds and three steals per game. LaMay was a first-team All-NIC-10 selection. Her performance in the IHSA Class 4A playoffs was the most impressive part of her game, as she scored 20 points against Harlem and followed that with 15 against Auburn in the regional finals to propel the Indians to the sectionals.
“Carly demonstrated phenomenal growth throughout her senior year,” Hononegah coach Jason Brunke said. “She ended as the team leader in assists, steals, rebounds and blocked shots. She’s a highly competitive player whose combination of strength and explosive first step allowed her to put this team on her back and close out a number of close games throughout the season.”
Warren was simply outstanding from beyond the arc, connecting on 40 percent of her eight three-point attempts per game. She finished the season with a team-best 12.3 points per game.
”Haley continued to demonstrate her outstanding three-point shooting while continuing to grow her overall offensive skill set,” Brunke said. “She ended with 959 career points, and that was with a junior season cut short due to COVID. She was our emotional leader who helped this team continue to compete through a challenging and successful season.”
Parkview’s Jenna Olin had a banner season to complete her terrific career. Olin became Parkview’s all-time leading scorer and was a unanimous first-team all-Trailways South selection.
Olin averaged 16.6 points and hit 47 three-pointers on the season. She also added 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Vikings and finished with 1,156 career points.
“I don’t think I’ve met an athlete that takes care of her body like she does,” Smith said. “She does all the pre-hab stuff and things that most kids, even the elite athletes, don’t do. She turned into an iron man for us. She’s proud of what she’s accomplished and she should be, because nobody has worked harder than she has.”
Freshman guard Jocelyn Tibbetts was a real spark for Beloit Memorial, who won seven games this season after years of being in the cellar of the Big Eight.
While Tibbetts’ numbers weren’t overwhelming (6.4 points per game to go along with 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals), Dilonna Johnson said her energy was critical to the teams’ success.
“She’ll be a name to remember for years to come,” Johnson said. “She went all out for her team and she’s got a high motor at all times. She started all but four games for us as a freshman, and we are looking forward to watching her grow on the court. She maintained a 4.0 GPA in her first term and a 3.8 in her second term.”
Senior Madalyn Brooks was a force for South Beloit, earning first-team all-conference honors for the SoBos after averaging 9.5 points per game and being a solid presence on the glass with 8.5 boards.
“She is a stretch five that can make a shot from deep and also take it inside,” South Beloit coach Steven Picavet said. “She played hard and is a great kid off the floor and in the classroom.”
Elli Teubert started off the season by scoring 37 points for Clinton and by the time the year was over, she had broken the Cougars’ single-season record for most three-pointers in a season.
“Elli supplied the pace for us,” Nikolic said. “She was a terrific ball handler, an instant press-breaker and an inside-outside threat to score. She was a good on-ball defender and applied relentless pressure in the passing lanes. She was the heart and sould of our team.”
Hononegah’s Jason Brunke was honored as Coach of the Year after guiding his Indians to an undefeated NIC-10 season and a regional title.
2021-22 BELOIT DAILY NEWS ALL-AREA TEAM
First team: Jayden Nortier, jr. Clinton; Abbie Dix, jr. Brodhead; Carly LaMay, sr., Hononegah; Haley Warren, sr, Hononegah; Bre Davis, sr., Beloit Memorial.
Second team: Elli Teubert, sr., Clinton; Jocelyn Tibbetts, fr., Beloit Memorial; Kiarra Moe, sr., Brodhead; Jenna Olin, sr., Parkview; Madalyn Brooks, sr., South Beloit
HONORABLE MENTION: Onnikah Oliver, Brodhead, sr.; Addison Yates, soph., Brodhead; Nadilee Fernandez, Beloit Turner, jr.; Abby Haacker, jr., North Boone; Lydia Larson, sr., Big Foot.