EASTLAKE, Ohio—Alexfri Planez’s three-run homer to cap off a six-run fifth inning proved to be the difference as the Lake County Captains cruised to a 9-4 victory over the Beloit Sky Carp Tuesday afternoon.
Beloit held a 4-1 lead through five innings as starter Chris Mokma tossed three hitless innings to start. He ran into some trouble in the fourth when Jhonkensy Noel hit a solo home run with one out to cut the lead to 2-1 and Petey Halpin doubled to center field after the ball was deflected by left fielder Tanner Allen and Milan Tolentino walked with two outs.
Mokma got Gabriel Rodriguez to pop out to first to end the danger.
The Sky Carp got on the board first in the second inning. After back-to-back strikeouts, Allen singled on a line drive to center, advanced to third on Bennett Hostetler’s single and scored off Dalvy Rosario’s line drive to center.
Beloit increased their lead in the fourth when Allen blasted his third home run of the season to right field.
Rosario reached first base off a bunt, and Davis Bradshaw singled on a ground ball to center, advancing to second on the throw to put runners on second and third with no outs.
Cody Morissette smacked a line drive into left to score the two runners. It proved to be the last runs of the day for the Sky Carp.
Captains’ starter Tanner Bibee gave up four earned runs on eight hits in 4.2 innings, but the bullpen only allowed a combined three hits the rest of the way to silence Beloit’s bats.
Mokma loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth with two singles and a walk, and he walked a runner home to cut the Sky Carp’s lead to two.
Noel hit a two-run single to center to tie the game before Planez’s homer gave Lake County a 7-4 lead. Planez and Noel lead the team with three RBIs each.
Mokma took the loss to fall to 0-2 in four starts this season, and he has an ERA of 6.00.
The Captains increased their lead in the sixth as Beloit reliever Raul Brito walked Angel Martinez and Joe Naranjo singled.
Martinez scored on a throwing error by Rosario at third, Naranjo reached third on a forceout and stole home to make it 9-4 Lake County.
The Sky Carp couldn’t get a runner into scoring position in the final two innings, and they fall to 25-32 on the season.
Beloit’s six-game road trip against Lake County continues Wednesday at 6 p.m.
BOXSCORE:
Captains 9, Sky Carp 4
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)-Morissette, 2b, 5-0-1-2; Nunez, ss, 4-0-1-0; Mesa Jr. cf, 2-0-0-0; Banfield dh, 4-0-1-0; Marinez 1b, 4-0-1-0; Allen, lf, 4-2-2-1; Hostetler, c, 4-0-1-0; Rosario, 3b, 4-1-2-1; Bradshaw, rf, 4-1-2-0. Totals: 35-4-11-4.
LAKE COUNTY (ab-r-h-rbi)-Martinez, 2b, 2-2-0-0; Naranjo, 1b, 4-2-1-1; Noel, rf, 5-2-2-3; Planez dh, 5-1-2-3; Halpin, cf, 5-0-1-0; Tolentino, ss, 4-0-0-0; Rodriguez, 3b, 3-0-0-0; Ramirez, c, 4-1-3-0; Kokx, lf, 4-1-2-0.
Beloit…010 120 000-4 11 2
LC…000 162 00-9 11 0
E: Nunez, Morissette. DP: none. LOB: Beloit 6, LC 9. 2b: Halpin, Ramirez HR: Allen (3). SB: Halpin (8), Naranjo (3). CS: Nunez.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Beloit, Mokma 4.2-6-7-7-5-5; Brito 1.1-2-2-0-1-2; Givin 2.0-3-0-0-0-2. LC, Bibee 4.2-8-4-4-2-6; Sharpe 2.1-1-0-0-0-4; Burgos 1.0-1-0-0-0-1; Benton 1.0—0-0-0-2.
WP: Sharpe 1. T: 2:35. Att. 2,026.