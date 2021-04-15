NEW YORK (AP)—LaMarcus Aldridge retired from the NBA on Thursday after saying he experienced an irregular heartbeat during his final game with the Brooklyn Nets.
Aldridge, 35, posted a statement on social media saying the heart concerns he had during and after Brooklyn’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday were one of the “scariest things” he’s experienced.
Aldridge, who was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome—an abnormality that can cause a rapid heartbeat—as a rookie in 2007, said he feels better now after getting it checked out but nevertheless decided to end his 15-year career.
“For 15 years I’ve put basketball first, and now, it is time to put my health and my family first,” Aldridge wrote.
The seven-time All-Star signed with the Nets on March 28 and he had become their starting center. He missed the last two games with what the team had called a non-COVID-19 illness.
Nets general manager Sean Marks said the team fully supported Aldridge’s decision.
“We know this was not an easy decision for him, but after careful consideration and consultation with numerous medical experts, he made the best decision for him, his family and for his life after basketball,” Marks said.
Aldridge joined the Nets after reaching a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs and provided his new team with an inside post presence that was one of the few things it was missing.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ANN ARBOR, Mich. —Michigan senior Isaiah Livers is not returning for an extra year of eligibility.
A team spokesman confirmed Livers’ decision Thursday. At this point, guard Eli Brooks is the only Michigan player who has decided to take advantage of the extra year that the NCAA is allowing because of the coronavirus pandemic—although the school said Jaaron Faulds is still considering whether he will do so.
• MADISON, Wis.—Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball senior guard Brad Davison says he will be returning for another season in Madison.
Davison made the announcement Wednesday with a statement posted on the Wisconsin Basketball Twitter account, saying there is no place he would rather be than Madison.
“Being a Badger is a privilege. I am grateful for one last ride with my coaches and teammates this upcoming season!” Davison wrote. “I would not want to go out any other way than playing in front of Badger Nation at the Kohl Center!”