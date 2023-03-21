ROCKTON—The Hononegah baseball team did all it could to limit North Boone’s Chandler Alderman from making an impact at the plate.
Unfortunately, the Indians couldn’t do anything about his presence on the mound as the NCAA Division 1-bound Alderman pitched a gem: striking out six and only allowing one hit through five innings of work as the Vikings took down Hononegah 5-2 Tuesday evening.
“He makes my job easy,” North Boone head coach Drew Baden said. “He’s all-in every single second of every practice. And that’s why even though this is his first game of the year, he was able to come out and look like mid-season form.”
Alderman’s intense pitching style blew through Hononegah’s batters early as he notched four of his strikeouts in the first two innings. He also was 2-for-2 with an RBI after being intentionally walked his first two times at the plate.
“My pitches felt great today,” Alderman said. “The off-speed was there, the velocity was there, but the fastball was all over the place. I stuck with the off-speed.”
The Vikings also struck first to help Alderman pitch with a lead for his entire outing.
Senior Adrien Raabe fired a single into right field to score junior Eli Lopez, who had reached on a fielder’s choice and moved to second on a wild pitch.
“Jumping on them early is everything, especially early in the season,” Baden said. “Not even just game-wise, but it is huge for the dugout too. The guys get some energy and momentum from it.”
The 1-0 lead held through several innings as both teams got guys to third on walks, hit by pitches and errors but couldn’t get them home.
Hononegah starter Jackson Schroeder only allowed two hits through the first four innings, and he struck out four to keep the game close.
“He was very good on the mound,” Hononegah head coach Matt Simpson said. “Pitching was a bright spot. It was his first innings at the varsity level, and he threw a ton of strikes.”
But things unraveled for the Indians in the fifth. Margarito Espain and Eli Lopez both singled before Alderman smacked a single into center.
A Jimmy Gibbs ground ball was overthrown at first to allow two more across and it was 5-0 before the inning was through.
“We don’t have the sense of urgency that you need to win baseball games consistently,” Simpson said. “But that’s part of being young, and we have to show them the way.”
Freshman Jackson Stahl pitched two innings of relief while striking out four and allowing two hits.
Junior Matt Self finished out the last two innings for the Vikings and allowed a 2-run RBI to Logan Bennett, but he struck out two and got a double play in the seventh to seal the win for North Boone.
“Hononegah is the gold standard of teams,” Baden said. “And they’re going to be pretty freaking good this year. We were laser focused from the first pitch.”