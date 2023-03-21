ROCKTON—The Hononegah baseball team did all it could to limit North Boone’s Chandler Alderman from making an impact at the plate.

Unfortunately, the Indians couldn’t do anything about his presence on the mound as the NCAA Division 1-bound Alderman pitched a gem: striking out six and only allowing one hit through five innings of work as the Vikings took down Hononegah 5-2 Tuesday evening.

