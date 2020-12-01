ORFORDVILLE, Wis. — Things were going very well for the Parkview girls basketball team Tuesday night.
And then, suddenly, they weren't.
The Vikings, facing a talented and experienced Albany squad, were tied at four with nearly four minutes elapsed.
The Comets put the game away with a 20-0 run that featured transition baskets, contested 3-pointers and a stifling Albany defense that forced several Vikings turnovers in an eventual 65-26 Comet win.
"We knew they were going to post up our guards, because we're tiny," Parkview coach Chad Smith said. "But I thought our guards worked hard and we played great help defense early. And offensively, we were super efficient early with good spacing and timing. But we had to go to the bench pretty early because some of the starters were winded, and we fell down a little bit."
By the time halftime rolled around, the Vikings were in a 34-12 hole, and Smith was searching for some coaching points to work through in the second half.
Smith said there were some positives that came out of Tuesday's game, including the play of Jenna Olin, who scored 13 of the team's 26 points.
"Jenna's a great player and defenses are really focusing on her right now," Smith said. "They were denying her with one 5-7 defender, and helping with another one. When you have a plethora of guards that are three inches taller than she is, that's going to make things really difficult for her. But we were able to run some stuff where she ended up with some good looks. We just need to work on getting a consistent scorer behind her."
Albany had no such problems, as the Comets finished with five players with at least eight points, led by Gracie Freitag's 16.
"They are a tough team that also has some experience," Olin said. "We have some juniors and seniors, but it's the first varsity experience for some of those players. We will continue to get better as we get more practice in I think. We just weren't sure until the last minute that there would even be a season, and I don't think everyone prepared like they normally would."
The Vikings will be back in action Friday at Williams Bay.
ALBANY 65, PARKVIEW 26
ALBANY 34 31- 65
PARKVIEW 12 11 26
ALBANY: Dahl 4 0-0 8, Wochholz 4 0-0 10, Durtscha 5 0-0 11, Briggs 2 2-2 6, Dullmen 1 0-0 2, Freitag 7 2-3 16, Zurflur 3 2-3 8, Flannery 0 1-2 1, Letcher 1 1-2 3. Totals: 27 8-12 65.
PARKVIEW: Meyers 1 2-2 4, Cox 2 0-2 4, Ballmer 1 0-2 2, Olin 4 4-5 13, Stark 1 0-0 3. Totals: 9 6-12 26.
3-pointers: Parkview 2 (Olin, Stark) Albany 3 (Wachholz 2, Durtscha). Total fouls: Parkview 11, Albany 17.