BELOIT—With just 22 minutes left in a tie game Tuesday between the Beloit College men’s soccer team and Lake Forest College, Conor Waldron was fouled.
The Buccaneers had an opportunity to take the late lead on a penalty kick, but Waldron’s attempt was blocked by diving goalkeeper Szymon Mocarski.
That’s right about when junior defender Aiden Everett saw a second opportunity for the Bucs.
“You just always have to follow up on a penalty kick,” he said. “The goalie made a great save, nothing put past him, but you’ve got to move after that. And I was the first one to react, the first one ready and I was there.”
Everett took the rebound off the goalie and quickly shot it away from Mocarski and into the back of the net.
The Bucs had a 2-1 lead, one they would hold onto for their first conference win of the season at the Strong Complex Soccer Field.
“I loved it,” Everett said about his game-winning score. “It was amazing. Picking up the team, coming in and doing what I can, putting in a goal for us. It’s like a dream.”
First-year head coach Christian Bitangalo called Everett a “hustler.”
“He came in and gave us a lot of energy,” Bitangalo said. “That’s all that we needed. Everett came in and provided us with that positive attitude, which gave the team that energy as well.”
Lake Forest controlled the ball for much of the first half as Beloit was unable to offensively maintain possession for more than a minute.
Grady Spencer’s foul 22 minutes into the first half allowed the Foresters to rocket the ball away from Bucs’ goalkeeper Brock Bidwell, and Beloit went into the break down 1-0.
“The Foresters were dropping back a lot in our area,” Bitangalo said. “That’s why we had a hard time going out from our box, and we talked to the boys at halftime. We told them that they have to believe, and we have guys that work hard.”
The Bucs did a much better job maintaining possession of the ball in the second half, and they were able to put pressure on Lake Forest’s defenders.
Senior midfielder Andrew Marchesi dumped the ball off to sophomore midfielder Jose Larrain, who scorched the ball into the back of the net to make it a tie game 56 minutes into the contest.
“That was a great goal where we pressed up high,” Everett said. “It was a great pass from Andrew on the outside, and Jose just slotted it in.”
Bidwell had a busy night, providing the team with 10 saves, several of them diving stops on solid shots from the Foresters, while only allowing one goal.
“He’s amazing,” Everett said. “He has saved our butt on multiple occasions, and I’m glad to have him here. I trust him 100 percent.”
Everett also helped his fellow defenders limit Lake Forest’s offense by preventing them from getting good shots off. They had 19 and 11 of them were shots on goal.
“The defenders were holding it tight,” he said. “The coaches set up a good game plan, and they executed it perfectly. They played near perfectly, and I’m proud of them.”
The Bucs move to 2-7-1 overall and they are 1-1-1 in conference play.
“Right now we are just focusing on one game at a time,” Bitangalo said. “We don’t know what the future holds, but for now we are just excited for this win.”