BELOIT—When Jose Salas reached first base on a throwing error with one out in a tie game in the bottom of the ninth, there was no doubt in his mind that he was going to be aggressive on the basepaths.

Salas swiped second base with ease before moving to third as Peoria Chiefs’ reliever Nathanael Heredia walked Zach Zubia and Ynmanol Marinez to load the bases.

