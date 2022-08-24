BELOIT—When Jose Salas reached first base on a throwing error with one out in a tie game in the bottom of the ninth, there was no doubt in his mind that he was going to be aggressive on the basepaths.
Salas swiped second base with ease before moving to third as Peoria Chiefs’ reliever Nathanael Heredia walked Zach Zubia and Ynmanol Marinez to load the bases.
Peoria brought in Andre Granillo to try and send the game into extras, but he threw one of his pitches out of reach of catcher Luis Rodriguez for a wild pitch.
Salas raced home, giving the Beloit Sky Carp a 3-2 walk off victory Wednesday night at ABC Supply Stadium.
“(Granillo) came in throwing a lot of off-speed pitches,” Salas said. “I was just staying aggressive over at third base because anything could happen. Once I saw the ball go by, I was like ‘I got this.’”
The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Sky Carp, who were coming off a tough series against Cubs in South Bend, where they had a chance to take over the West Division lead but lost five of six.
“We earn every win that we get,” Salas said. “So, tonight definitely seemed like a (win) to me.”
Aggression was the theme of the night for Beloit as they wrecked havoc on the basepaths at just the right moments.
It was Jan Mercado’s assertive running in the third that gave the Sky Carp the lead for a majority of the game. He hustled out an infield single and sprinted to third after Cody Morissette blooped a single into shallow left.
Tommy Jew tried to throw him out, but the ball sailed past the bag, putting runners on second and third with no outs.
“Our aggressive ability goes a long way for us,” Salas said. “We can win if we stay aggressive.”
Salas grounded out to second to tie the game at one, and Victor Mesa Jr. singled on a line drive to right to put Beloit in front 2-1.
Starter Edgar Sanchez absolutely dealt over six innings of one-hit ball. He cruised through the first two innings before running into some tough luck in the third.
After walking leadoff batter Mack Chambers, Francisco Hernandez reached after shortstop Jose Salas tried flipping his groundout to second base but overthrew the bag.
Tommy Jew placed a slow-rolling bunt perfectly in front of the bag to load the bases, and Osvaldo Tovalin smacked a sacrifice fly to center field to put Peoria on the board first.
It would be the only blemish on Sanchez’s statline as he finished after tossing six innings, allowing one hit and one unearned run while striking out five.
“He brought it today,” Salas said. “Whenever he is like that, I feel like no one can hit him.”
Peoria starter Austin Love kept the Sky Carp batters in check over the next 2 2-3 innings as he walked three but allowed no runs and kept it a one run game.
He finished with 5 2-3 innings pitched while allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out six.
Raul Brito and Joey Steele each pitched a scoreless inning of relief, but Jacob Buchberger crushed a solo homer to dead center off Josan Mendez with one out in the ninth to make it 2-all.
Morissette went 2-for-5 with a run, and he is hitting .333 since returning on Aug. 11 from a nearly six week long stint on the injury list.
Salas said that having Morissette back is a game-changer for the Sky Carp.
“We’re just so happy to have him back,” Salas said. “He’s really a tool to this team, and he brings a lot. He’s just killing it right now.”
Mesa Jr. went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI single.
Beloit continues its homestand against the Chiefs Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at ABC Supply Stadium.
Boxscore:
Sky Carp 3, Cubs 2
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Morissette, 3b, 5-1-2-0; Salas, ss, 5-1-0-1; Mesa Jr., cf, 4-0-3-1; Zubia, 1b, 3-0-0-0; Marinez, dh, 4-0-1-0; Rosario, 2b, 4-0-0-0; Castillo, rf, 4-0-1-0; Johnson, lf, 3-0-0-0; Mercado, c, 4-1-2-0. Totals: 36-3-9-2.
Peoria (ab-r-h-rbi)-Lott, rf, 3-0-0-0; Tovalin, 1b, 3-0-0-1; Buchenberger, 3b, 4-1-1-1; Jones, dh, 3-0-0-0; McKeithan, c, 4-0-1-0; Rodriguez, c, 0-0-0-0; Romeri, lf, 4-0-0-0; Chambers, ss, 2-1-0-0; Hernandez, 2b, 2-0-0-0 Jew, cf, 3-0-1-0. Totals: 28-2-3-2.
Peoria………001 000 001—2 3 3
Beloit………002 000 001—3 9 1
E: Chambers 2 (15), Lott (2), Salas (4). DP: Beloit 2, Peoria 1. LOB: Peoria 4. Beloit 12. 2B: Mercado. HR: Buchberger (9). SF: Tovalin. SB: Hernandez (18), Salas (14).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Peoria, Love 5.2-5-2-2-3-6; Trogrlic-Iverson 2.1-4-0-0-0-1; Heredia 0.2-0-1-0-2-0; Granillo 0.0-0-0-0-0-0. Beloit, Sanchez 6.0-1-1-0-2-5; Brito 1.0-0-0-0-0-1; Steele 1.0-0-0-0-1-2; Mendez 1.0-2-1-1-0-1.
WP: Mendez 2. T: 2:24. Att. 1,702.