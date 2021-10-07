ABC Supply Stadium to host UW-Whitewater baseball By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Oct 7, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—ABC Supply Stadium will be the site for two UW-Whitewater baseball intrasquad exhibition games on Oct. 15 and 17.The games will be open to the public. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the Oct. 15 game. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Gates will open at 11 a.m. for the Oct. 17 game and first pitch is at noon.Tickets for both games are $5 plus a processing fee and available at snappersbaseball.com or by calling the ticket office at 608-362-2272. Concessions will be available at the ballpark.. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Lux Cuts barbershop opens Tuesday in Beloit's downtown Beloit woman sentenced for intoxicated fatal crash Updated: Former Beloit school district employee accused of more secret videos Site work tied to final Beloit casino design planned Beloit woman charged with child abuse Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime