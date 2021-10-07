BELOIT—ABC Supply Stadium will be the site for two UW-Whitewater baseball intrasquad exhibition games on Oct. 15 and 17.

The games will be open to the public. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the Oct. 15 game. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Gates will open at 11 a.m. for the Oct. 17 game and first pitch is at noon.

Tickets for both games are $5 plus a processing fee and available at snappersbaseball.com or by calling the ticket office at 608-362-2272. Concessions will be available at the ballpark.

.

Recommended for you