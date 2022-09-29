WALWORTH, Wis.—Going up against the Brodhead girls volleyball team is a daunting task for even the best of teams.
Big Foot (9-14, 2-5 Rock Valley) got to experience the dominance of the Cardinals (27-3, 6-1) first hand in Walworth on Thursday night as they were swept in three sets.
“Brodhead is a really tough team that is tough to score against,” Chiefs’ head coach Chad Roehl said. “But I don’t think the scoreboard showed how close it was. I was really proud of how we battled. We’re a young team, and we’re learning what it’s like to compete against teams at that level.”
The Cardinals jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first set as senior setter Alexis Krammerer recorded back-to-back aces and set up several kills to her hitters.
“Alexis has the high IQ to run the floor,” head coach Erin Krammerer said. “We talk about who’s got the hot hand, and she’s got that figured out. She knows what’s coming on the other side of the court and which hitter to get the ball to.”
Krammerer led the team with five aces as the team had an outstanding 13 on the night.
“We really stress that the first touch is very important,” Alexis said. “We work hard in practice to hit those lines. And everyone knows the mentality when you get back there is to serve tough.”
Big Foot cut the lead to 10-5, but Brodhead dominated the rest of the set to win it 25-11.
The Chiefs kept the second set close, putting up points via kills, and it was 16-12 at one point. But the Cardinals once agains went on a huge run, outsourcing the Chiefs 9-3 the rest of the way.
Roehl said he is proud of the fight his team showed.
“No matter what the score says on the scoreboard, they don’t give up,” he said. “We battled back and we kept fighting. Now, would I rather us not be down ten points? That would be ideal. But I know they aren’t going to give up.”
Brodhead finished the match in commanding fashion, cruising to a 20-9 lead before winning the final set 25-14.
“It was a good team game,” Alexis said. “Everyone came ready. We took what we did in practice and brought it to tonight. It was really fun.”
Krammerer, who finished with 23 assists, looked like she was having plenty of fun as she made numerous passes to several of her hard-hitting teammates, including to senior Abbie Dix, who finished with a team-high 10 kills.
“Abbie and Alexis have always had this connection,” coach Krammerer said. “Alexis can find her, and Abbie goes strong after every ball, which makes it easy to keep up her tempo and pace.”
Dix also led the team in blocks (3) and in digs (11), which she shared with Mackenna Young.
The Chiefs’ offense struggles against the Cardinals tall and stout defensive front, but Sydney Wilson managed to beat the blockers several times, recording a team-high five kills while also leading the team in digs (13), which she shared with Lily Wolf.
“Sydney is great,” Roehl said. “She plays all positions, and offensively we put the weight of the team on her shoulders. She does a really nice job when we need that kill.”
Brodhead faces two tough teams in Edgerton (4-2 RVC) and McFarland (7-0) to close out the season.
“We have to continue to work hard in practice,” Alexis said. “We have to take something from every opportunity on the court and can’t overlook any team because our conference is very good.”
• Beloit Turner swept host Clinton 3-0 (25-9, 25-23, 25-21. Addy Teeter had 13 digs and five aces for the Trojans while Ryleigh Rose had eight kills and Cacee Carl 15 assists.
For Clinton, Jayden Nortier led the way with three aces, 10 kills and 14 digs. Jenna Gunnink chipped in 13 assists.
• BOYS GOLF: Hononegah’s boys golf team edged Woodstock North by one stroke, 334-335, to win the IHSA Class 3A Auburn Regional at Aldeen Golf Club Wednesday.
The Indians won the title despite Colton Boelkes being disqualified for an incorrect scorecard. The senior shot the best round of his prep career with a 77, but the rival golfer keeping his scorecard wrote down a 4 on hole 18 instead of a 5 and gave him a 76. Boelkes mistakenly agreed with the score and turned in the card only to be DQed.
Hononegah won its sixth overall regional title anyway with Jack Kitman (79), Zakary Ketelsen (83), Landen Seymour (85) and Dylan Hyde (87) managing to edge out Woodstock North. The Indians advance to the Dundee-Crown Sectional on Monday.
Medalist honors in the regional went to Rockford Guilford senior Andrew Carey with a 2-over 74.