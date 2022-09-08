BELOIT—The Alexis Kammerer to Abbie Dix connection is an unstoppable force that has been putting fear into the eyes of opposing teams through the first 12 matches of the season.
But it isn’t just this season, the dynamic duo go back all the way to the third grade.
“I love my setter,” Dix said. “We’ve had that chemistry since we were little, but it can’t start off without a good pass from one of our defensive specialists or our libero.”
The two are now seniors on the Brodhead girls volleyball team, and they gave Beloit Turner all it could handle Thursday night as the Cardinals (10-2) took down the Trojans (3-3) 3-0 in both teams’ Rock Valley Conference opener in Beloit.
“Brodhead is a buzzsaw,” Turner head coach Kasey Quinn said. “If you put Dix and (Kirsten) Fish in the front row and Kammerer to set them, we knew it’d be tough.”
The partners looked more machine than human on the court as Kammerer routinely set a perfect ball for Dix to violently send over the net.
“I have a lot of kids who can swing,” head coach Erin Kammerer said. “But our offense starts with that first touch, and it’s so important. And as these kids have matured and become seniors, they are valuing that first touch just as much as that swing.”
Dix set a tone early for Brodhead as she racked up several kills and an ace in the first set while being a blocking force on the net.
Turner kept up with the Cardinals at first, but a 10-6 lead quickly grew into a 25-11 victory in set one.
“We knew Turner was going to dig the heck out of the ball,” Kammerer said. “They had some awesome touches tonight. We were looking to keep the tempo fast and make sure that we were serving hard enough that when they sent us a ball that we did something with it.”
Brodhead had another big run in the second, and it was 20-8 at one point as its constant offensive pressure forced the Trojans to make mistakes.
Turner stayed with it, however, and made a big run spurred by some nice serving from senior Emily Nichols to make it 24-15.
“We’ve always defined our goals separately from a win and loss column,” Quinn said. “Because we have been growing for five to six years. We want to make sure we’re looking at our coverage, our body language and how scrappy we are. We talk a lot about being scrappy.”
The Cardinals won the second set 25-15 and exerted their dominance once again as they built a 8-0 lead to start the third set.
“We stuck together as a team,” Dix said. “One of our main goals is working and staying together. It’s one of the reasons we’re pushing ourselves to be so good.”
Bordhead eventually took the third set 25-11 to take the match.
Kammerer had around 28 assists with two aces.
Dix finished with around 12 kills, four blocks, two aces and had a hitting percentage of .400. She verbally committed to continuing her athletic career at UW-Whitewater earlier this month.
“Abbie is our big that can play six rotations,” Kammerer said. “That’s a huge advantage for us because if we can’t get the ball to where we need it, we can always get it to her in the back row. She definitely had some fun tonight.”
Despite having the most impressive statline of the night, Dix is keeping the bigger picture in mind.
“I feel really confident in myself and my team,” she said. “If we keep playing like this, we could have a really good run in the conference.”