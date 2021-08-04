I don’t find the idea of being one with nature particualrly appealng. I like walls, air conditioning and a comfortable bed.
There is one kind of camp that I always welcome: Packers training camp.
My annual pilgrimage to Lambeau Field felt a bit different on Tuesday.
But in the time of COVID, what feels the same?
I’ll start with the negative: We didn’t have open access to the locker room, which in previous years allowed this reporter to basically anyone who made themselves available to the gathered throng of media.
We are currently residing in the Zoom era, at least if you are on the shallow end of the media pool that I live in.
That’s the extend of the negativity. Everything else was ideal.
The sun shone brightly on 90 gold helmets.
There was a certain number 12 wearing a red jersey, playing with the crowd and messing with his teammates.
Standing seven feet away from Davante Adams as he works on his trademark releases is a joy.
Watching A.J. Dillon walk past in shorts and recoiling in shock at his Quadzilla lower half. These are the things you remember.
There were no kids riding bikes alongside players, another activity temporarily shut down by the pandemic. But that didn’t stop fans from packing the bleachers and ringing the playing field, cheering at every completed pass or converted field goal.
Look, the Packers have been through a tumultuous off-season. The Aaron Rodgers distraction marred what would’ve been months of excitement that you can only feel if you root for a Super Bowl contender.
But the moment QB1 entered the complex, regardless of his feelings toward his general manager, the Packers became a Super Bowl contender again.
With an improved defense led by elite players on the line (Kenny Clark) and secondary (Jaire Alexander), the unit should be more than adequate support for an offense that was the best in the NFL last year and should be just as good in 2021.
The Bucks won the title. The Brewers are running away with the NL Central.
If this is the last dance in Green Bay, let’s make it a slow, sweet song that ends with the green and gold hoisting a big trophy.