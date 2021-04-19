BELOIT—So far, a hot-hitting offense has carried Beloit College’s baseball team to an 8-0 record this spring and 16 straight victories dating back to last season.
With a high temperature of mid-40s forecast for Tuesday’s doubleheader in Ripon, head coach Dave DeGeorge thinks it may be a time for the pitchers to step it up.
“We have to get going from a pitching standpoint or the streak is going to be over pretty quick,”: DeGeorge said. “We’re not getting it done on the mound. We’re not throwing enough strikes. If you’re going to be a team that consistently wins, you need to pound the strike zone. Thankfully, our offense has been so fantastic that it has bailed us out.”
Sunday’s sweep of Lawrence illustrated his point. Beloit’s pitching allowed 11 runs in the doubleheader, but still won both games handily, 10-6 and 9-5, thanks to an offense that is hitting .358 as a team and averaging over 11 runs a game.
COVID gets the blame for a lot and DeGeorge said it might be the culprit for pitching in general being down in the Midwest Conference.
“Pitchers didn’t get that much of a season last year and maybe they didn’t get to play over the summer,” he said. “Fall ball was different because everyone was in small groups. One of our pitchers couldn’t throw a strike because with the mask on his glasses kept fogging up and he couldn’t see home plate.It’s just nor been a normal and maybe it’s impacted pitchers more than anyone else.”
The Bucs, who graduated most of their pitching experience from last year, were dealt a blow when their most veteran starter suffered a perhaps season-ending injury last week. Senior Jacob Sligar injured a knee on a play covering first base.
AJ Parnell is 3-0 as a starter, but has an earned run average of 5.09. As a staff, the Bucs are at 5.58. They have allowed 76 hits in 71 innings, but the stat DeGeorge really isn’t happy with is the 42 bases on balls.
“We have pitchers who are going to be critically important to the success of our season who have yet to step on the mound,” DeGeorge said. “All we’re asking these kids to do is stay very focused on throwing strikes.”
DeGeorge has probably told his pitchers about former ace Ryan Kaveney, who was also his assistant coach for a time.
“I once asked Ryan what his secret was,.” DeGeorge said. “He said, ‘Coach, I just try to throw the ball right knee-high down the middle. I’m not good enough that I put it right where I want it, so if it ends up six inches left or six inches right it looks like I’m hitting the corners.’ He didn’t try to make it too complicated. He just went right after people. Our pitchers are worrying about what pitch is called, how the umpires are calling the zone or how they’re getting hit. They should be more like Kaveney and just focus on strikes.
“We aren’t going to lose too many games because we get outhit. If we start walking people and we make errors on defense, we’re going to have a problem.”
• KIGER ON A TEAR: Beloit Memorial graduate Brett Kiger nearly hit three home runs in Sunday’s opener against Lawrence and one monstrous poke traveled so far it ended up in the outfield … of the nearby softball diamond.
“It landed near first base on the softball field and bounced into center field,” DeGeorge said. “That’s a long, long ways away. He should have had a third home run. It hit the yellow cap on the top of the fence and bounced back into play.”
Kiger went 3-for-4 in the game with the two homers and a double, three runs scored and five RBIs.
“I’m really happy for Kiger,” DeGeorge said. “He’s a big kid, he’s extremely strong and he has worked very hard in the weight room. He showed potential last season as a freshman, but we only got to see him six weeks indoors and one week in Florida. Obviously he has really blossomed this year. He is having great at-bats. He’s not chasing bad pitches. He’s been patient. His swing plane is in the right position to hit the ball in the air and he’s generating a lot of bat speed with a lot of strength.”