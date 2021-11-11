BRODHEAD, Wis.—Brodhead-Juda’s Cardinals have placed four players on the 2021 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region Team for Region-4 Small Schools.

Offensive lineman Colton Buttke and running back jGage Boegli, a pair of seniors, were named to the squad along with junior defensive lineman Austin Moe and junior defensive back Aidyn Vondra.

Beloit Turner junior defensive lineman Austin Moe also was named to the Region-4 Small School Team.

The WFCA All-State Team will be announced next week.

