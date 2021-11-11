4 Cards, 1 Trojan on WFCA All-Region By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Nov 11, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BRODHEAD, Wis.—Brodhead-Juda’s Cardinals have placed four players on the 2021 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region Team for Region-4 Small Schools.Offensive lineman Colton Buttke and running back jGage Boegli, a pair of seniors, were named to the squad along with junior defensive lineman Austin Moe and junior defensive back Aidyn Vondra.Beloit Turner junior defensive lineman Austin Moe also was named to the Region-4 Small School Team.The WFCA All-State Team will be announced next week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man charged with retail theft at Beloit hardware store Multiple Beloit homes searched with possible ties to Delavan homicide Town of Beloit Plan Commission to discuss multiple items New details surface of recent land sale in Gateway Business Park Protesters speak out against mask incident Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime