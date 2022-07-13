BELOIT—So you think you can hoop with the best of them?
It’s time to lace ‘em up and prove it.
You still have time to register for the Catch and Shoot Elite 3 on 3 Tournament to be held Aug. 6 at the Beloit Memorial Field House.
The first-year event will have both boys and girls divisions as well as an adult coed division. For youth, there will be two divisions each for boys and girls: 6th-8th graders and 9-12th graders. The adult division is co-ed for players 18-and-up with a cash prize of $300 for first place.
“We’re hoping to get a lot of adult teams to enter, from Beloit and outside the city,” Tournament Director Kathy Crawford said. “There are a lot of older guys around who think they can still play and this should be attractive to them.
“We’re really directing this to the youth, though. There aren’t a lot of opportunities like this for kids here. A lot of them don’t have the money to do travel ball, but they love basketball. There hasn’t been the opportunity for them to play with their friends in a structured event like this.”
There is no entry fee for the event, which Crawford said will likely have a three-game guarantee depending on the size of the turnout.
“At first we thought about trying to play the tournament outdoors, but with all the variables, the Field House seems like a very good idea,” she said.
Doors will open at 9 a.m. and the games will be from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fan admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, raffle baskets, a food truck and concessions.
Crawford said event organizers are still looking for more volunteers to donate their time during the event, particularly as referees. They are also looking for anyone who wants to either donate raffle baskets or donate items that can be placed in the baskets.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Beloit Memorial girls basketball program and the non-profit Purpose Driven Community.
Crawford said Purpose Driven Community is looking to start an after-hours mobile pantry and proceeds from the event will likely be used to initiate that.
“The need is there and we don’t have the resources right now to help people after 3 or 4 in the afternoon,” she said. “It would be a needs-based situation. I have been that mom before who didn’t have enough and it was too late and you were kind of stuck. You don’t get off work until 5 or 6. We want to have volunteers available from 3-9 p.m. and it would be a non-contact drop-off.”
Crawford said Purpose Driven Community also presents an educator award each month.
As for the Beloit Memorial girls program, Crawford has had a daughter on the team previously and will have another this coming season. She said there is always a need for fund-raising to help high school sports.
“I just don’t think the girls program receives all the support it should,” she said. “We want to make sure they have the resources they need to have future success.”
For registration information or to become involved in the event, contact purposedrivencommunityinc@gmail.com or call Crawford at 608-718-3759.