AMHERST, Wis.—Britton Sala and Eduardo Gonzalez-Terrero each scored three goals as Beloit Memorial’s boys soccer team flattened Amherst, 7-0, in a non-conference match Saturday halted after 45 minutes by torrential rain and some lightning.

The Purple Knights (3-0) took the lead just 17 seconds into the contest on a goal by Sala. He tacked on goals at the 8 and 12-minute marks before taking a seat. The team’s leading scorer for the season, Baylor Denu, played only about 5 minutes.

Recommended for you