AMHERST, Wis.—Britton Sala and Eduardo Gonzalez-Terrero each scored three goals as Beloit Memorial’s boys soccer team flattened Amherst, 7-0, in a non-conference match Saturday halted after 45 minutes by torrential rain and some lightning.
The Purple Knights (3-0) took the lead just 17 seconds into the contest on a goal by Sala. He tacked on goals at the 8 and 12-minute marks before taking a seat. The team’s leading scorer for the season, Baylor Denu, played only about 5 minutes.
Gonzalez-Terrero, a freshman who moved to Beloit from Spain, scored in the 17th, 25th and 42nd minutes. Another frosh, Abraham Perez, also scored his first career varsity goal in the 33rd minute.
The Knights, who have yet to surrender a goal, are back in action at East Troy on Tuesday.
• SWIMMING: MILTON INVITATIONAL: Beloit Memorial took fourth place as a team in the Saturday meet with Norah Saladar winning the 100 butterfly in 1:08.15.
Beloit’s Kori Burnett was second in the 100 free (58.62).
The Purple Tide had four third places. Ellie Saladar was third in the 200 IM (2:40.26) and Kori was third in the 50 free (26.73).
Beloit’s 200-yard medley relay team of Ellie Saladar, Kori Burnett, Norah Saldar and Charolin Severson was third in 2:08.14. The quartet of Burnett, Norah Saladar, Faithlynn Acres and Caroline Severson was third in the 200 free relay (1:56.90)
Milton took the team title with 415 points, followed by Jefferson-Cambridge (359), River Valley/Richland Center (294), Beloit (284), Edgerton/Evansville (282), Fort Atkinson (161), Janesville Parker (159), Delavan-Darien (61), Lodi-Heights (50) and Milton B (36).
Friday, Beloit swam at Middleton. Kori Burnett took a second in the 100 butterfly (1:04.77).
• BIG FOOT/WILLIAMS BAY 1, PIUS XI CATHOLIC 0: The host Chiefs pulled out the victory as Joey Deleon scored and goalie Ben Grant (five saves) posted a shutout.
Saturday in the Racine Case Quad,, BF/WB fell to Shoreland Lutheran 4-2, despite goals by David Hernandez and Wyatt Vail. The Chiefs also were edged by Waterford 4-3. All three of BF/WB’s goals were by Hudson Torrez.
• CROSS COUNTRY: J-HAWK INVITATIONAL: Hononegah’s girls had the top three times on their way to taking first in the meet on Saturday with 19 points. Rockford Boylan was next with 44, followed by Guilford (78), Belvidere (119) and Durand (126).
Hononegah freshman Kylie Simpson took first with a time of 12:31.7, followed by junior Allyson Niedfeldt (12:36.2) and senior Indigo Sterud (12:59.4). The Indians’ Isabelle Molitor (13:30.0) was fifth and Elizabeth Luna (13:51.0) was sixth.
• PALMYRA-EAG:E INVITATIONAL: Clinton’s boys finished first and its girls third in the meet on Thursday.
The Cougars’ Quinn McCabe was first overall in 17 minutes and 42.9 seconds. Teammate Oliver Melson (18:36.0) was sixth and Reagan Flickinger (18:49.5) seventh.
Clinton’s boys were followed in the meet by West Allis Hale, Lake Mills, Wayland Academy, East Troy, Big Foot, Elkhorn, Parkview, Lomira, Jefferson, Palmyra-Eagle and Delavan-Darien.
The Cougars had the top two finishers in the girls meet in Emma Maly (21:32.9) and Paige Damman (21:45.1). Jefferson was the top eam, followed by Lake Mills, Clinton, Elkhorn, Waukesha South, Lomira, West Allis Hale, East Troy and Parkview.