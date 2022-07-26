Wisconsin AA State Legion Tournament 2022 Wisconsin AA Legion Baseball Tournament schedule Jim Franz Jim Franz Author email Jul 26, 2022 Jul 26, 2022 Updated 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AT JONES PARK, FORT ATKINSONFRIDAYGame 1: Beloit vs. Ashwaubenon, 10 a.m.Game 2: River Falls vs. Rhinelander, 1 p.m.Game 3: Seymour vs. Baraboo, 4 p.m.Game 4: Holmen vs. Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.SATURDAYGame 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m.Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.SUNDAYGame 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 11:30 a.m.Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 2:30 p.m.Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5:30 p.m.MONDAYGame 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 loser, 3:30 p.m.Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 6:30 p.m.TUESDAYGame 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 4 p.m.Game 15: if necessary, Game 14 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 6:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Woman's body found in Roscoe, Rockford man charged Independent food vendors set up at ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit Beloit motorcyclist dies following crash on Saturday Two in South Beloit accused of drug offenses Beloit hockey player Kamdyn Davis qualifies for USA Hockey Women's National Festival Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime