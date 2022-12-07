BELOIT—Call it the year of the quarterback in Stateline football.
Whether it was the record-shattering passing performances of Sean Fogel at Beloit Turner or Chandler Alderman at North Boone, or the crazy-good read-option runs of Clinton’s Peyton Bingham and Hononegah’s Cole Warren, the athletes under center stole the spotlight in the Stateline all fall.
Fogel was in a class by himself putting up passing statistics and receives our nod as Beloit Daily News All-Area Offensive Player of the Year. His teammate, Central Michigan University recruit Brent Hoppe, is a deserving Defensive Player of the Year, the same honor he won in the entire state thanks to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
Our Coach of the Year has won this award before. Jim Matthys led explosive Brodhead/Juda to a runnerup finish in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference with a 5-2 record. Despite some key injuries, the Cardinals won two WIAA playoff games and went 9-3 overall, averaging 35.6 points per contest.
So here are our selections for the Stateline elite with one caveat. Players who were outstanding on both sides of the ball were selected one way on this team to give more players recognition.
• QUARTERBACK: Sean Fogel had a truly amazing season, earning WFCA All-Region 4-Small School honors. (See related story on this page). Despite missing a game, the senior passed for 2,114 yards this fall, completing 140-of 232 attempts (60.3 percent) including 27 for touchdowns.
• AT-LARGE: What do you do when you only have one position and yet you have a number of deserving candidates? You create the At-Large category and that’s where we’ve placed quarterbacks Chandler Alderman, Peyton Bingham and Cole Warren.
What is ironic about the 6-foot-5, left-handed Alderman is that football isn’t even his best sport. Our 2021 All-Area Offensive Player of the Year already had a Division 1 baseball scholarship with Middle Tennessee State locked up when he decided playing football as a senior was worth the risk.
He again led the Big Northern in passing with 1,313 yards, completing 126-of-220 attempts, 17 for TDs. He ran 80 times for 445 yards and two scores.
Bingham guided the Cougars to the WIAA playoffs and the Eastern Suburban Conference had a similar problem with its post-season all-conference team. So while Bingham was named Second Team and Markesan’s Ryan Mast earned First Team, they were co-Offensive Players of the Year after Bingham led his team to a 6-4 mark and a playoff berth.
Bingham completed 57-of-99 passes for 847 yards and five touchdowns and also ran 243 times for 1,438 yards and 26 scores.
Warren is the only junior in the quartet. After gaining some valuable experience playing on the varsity as a sophomore, he earned All-NIC-10 First Team honors, completing 99-of-192 passes for 1,301 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also ran 87 times for 454 yards and nine more scores. The Indians finished 7-3 and qualified for the IHSA playoffs.
• RECEIVERS: Fogel’s phenomenal year wouldn’t have been possible without the contributions of two receivers who both earned First Team distinction: 6-foot-3 seniors Tyler Sutherland and Will Lauterbach.
Sutherland landed a spot on the All-State offense after catching 55 passes for 1,005 yards (18.3 per catch) and a whopping 16 touchdowns this season.
His teammates gave Lauterbach the Trojan Award this season for being a virtual ironman. He seldom if ever left the field. He finished with 48 receptions for 814 yards and 10 TDs.
Our third First Team receiver is North Boone junior Chris Doetch, who led the Big Northern with 48 catches for 667 yards and eight TDs.
• TIGHT END: Dez Hampton was an outstanding blocker and receiver for South Beloit, earning 8-man All-State honors. The junior caught 34 passes for 652 yards and eight TDs. He also played cornerback.
“Dez was a good blocker and has great hands,” South Beloit head coach Jim Morrow said.
• RUNNING BACK: Our trio of First Team running backs are Clinton’s Delroy “DJ” Vernon, Turner’s Jayce Kurth and Beloit Memorial’s DeCarlos Nora.
Vernon and Bingham were an impressive combination for the Cougars. Vernon had 139 carries for 839 yards (6.0 per carry) and six TDs.
Kurth and Nora were similar in that they both played on teams which did not make the playoffs and struggled to win in their respective conferences. But individually they were two of the toughest, hard-working and most improved players in the area.
“Jayce is a great story about a kid who made the commitment to be a starter his senior year,” Turner coach Derek Diehl said. “He was always tough and a hard-nosed runner, but he cut his weight and was our most committed weightlifter. He was a second teamer in our conference which is saying something because we had a lot of great backs.”
Kurth’s only problem was Turner had such a potent passing game and opponents were so prolific in scoring that the Trojans rarely featured their running game. While he did a lot of pass blocking, Kurth still had a solid season with 158 carries for 784 yards (5.0 per carry) and five TDs.
Nora played for a Purple Knights team that struggled in the passing game so foes could stack the line of scrimmage. Yet he still had 772 yards rushing (4.9 per carry) and about 900 yards in total offense to go with his seven touchdowns.
“Dee was the guy we could always count on to stick his head in there and get the tough extra yards,” Beloit head coach Brad Dement said.
• OFFENSIVE LINE: The offensive line includes Hononegah’s Drake Broege, Beloit Memorial’s Andre Fuller, Clinton’s Peircen Bingham and Brodhead/Juda’s CJ Streuly.
Broege was a mainstay on a rebuilt line that helped the Indians qualify for the IHSA 7A playoffs. The Indians rushed for 1,684 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry, and passed for 1,330 yards.
“Drake was dominant and his teammates voted him Blocker of the Year,” Hononegah interim head coach Marc LaMay said.
Anchoring the Knights’ offensive line was center Fuller, who more than held his own as his team transitioned to the Southern Lakes Conference.
Clinton’s Bingham was the top blocker on a line that rushed for 2,644 yards and passed for 847 more.
The Cardinals boasted a terrific offfense of their own. Matthys said Streuly was the most consistent blocker for an attack that rushed for 2,743 yards and 39 TDs and passed for 1,274 more and 14 more scores.
• DEFENSIVE LINE: Turner’s Brent Hoppe was a no-brainer for Defensive Player of the Year. The defensive end repeated as an All-Stater with 18 tackles for loss among his 92 tackles his senior year. He also had two sacks, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception.
Rounding out the First Team group are Brodhead/Juda’s Austin Moe, Hononegah’s Gabe Kohl and Beloit Memorial’s Josh Martinez.
Moe earned Defensive Lineman of the Year in the SWC after posting 62 total tackles with 44 solos and nine for losses. Moe was named All-Region for both the offensive and defensive lines.
A former linebacker, Kohl was Hononegah’s most consistent defensive lineman, playing both inside and outside, He had 27 solos and 22 assists with 9.5 tackles for loss. Martinez played on both sides of the ball and at 6-4 and still growing makes for an interesting college prospect.
• LINEBACKERS: Two players who know a lot about avoiding tackles as running backs on their respective teams are being saluted for their defensive capabilities.
Blake Matthys led Brodhead/Juda with 118 total tackles, 86 solos and five for losses. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in the SWC and earned WFCA All-Region. He was also the Cards’ top rusher with 870 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Big Foot had a rough season, but Jax Hertel did his best to provide highlight-reel action. He earned All-State honors at outside linebacker with 59 total tackles, including 12 for loss. He also rushed for 1,095 yards.
• DEFENSIVE BACKS: Brodhead/Juda was blessed with two of the area’s best in Aidyn Vondra and Marcus McIntyre. Vondra had 37 solo tackles and 20 assists and was also of the best return men in the area with two kickoff returns for touchdowns. McIntyre had 76 solos and 35 assists.
Hononegah’s Isaiah Houi was a big-play producer both on offense and defense, earning First Team All-NIC-10. He had 27 solos and 37 total tackles. On offense, he caught 34 passes for 342 yards and six TDs, ran for 94 yards and a TD and also threw for a score. He was also the team’s leading return man.
Clinton’s Caleb Williams was one of Clinton’s top tacklers, a First Teamer in the Eastern Suburban. Williams also had six kickoff returns for 154 yards and a touchdown.
South Beloit’s Kaden Myhres was a lock to be a First Teamer somewhere and with the logjam at quarterback he gets the nod on defense. The cornerback was a stud there, too, picking off three passes and returning two for touchdowns. He had 28 solo tackles and 20 assists.
Mhyres also ran 161 yards for 1,089 yards and 18 TDs and hit on 51-of 72 passes for 829 yards and 11 TDs. He earned 8-man All-State honors on both sides of the ball in Illinois.
• KICKER: An All-State and All-Region soccer player, Beloit Memorial senior Baylor Denu had the biggest leg of any kicker in the area, with touchbacks on kickoffs his specialty. The Knights weren’t a potent offense, but he did kick 20-of-21 extra points and added 2-of-3 field goals.
• PUNTER: Gunner Boegli, who was an All-SWC First Team receiver, gets the nod here. He started the season as Brodhead/Juda’s top punter, took a break after battling an injury and returned by the end off the season.
“Gunner really was as good as anyone,” Coach Matthys said.