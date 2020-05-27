I’ve spent enough time this spring lamenting the plight of the class of 2020.
It’s time to celebrate them.
My annual favorite seniors column comes at an odd time, to be sure. Instead of preparing for state track or baseball playoffs,
Instead, grads are preparing for a strange virtual graduation, while wondering what could have been.
Want some good news? Each one of these kids in this situation has stared down disappointment and were forced to deal with adversity they never saw coming.
In the end, they will be stronger for it, even if the heartache is still present.
It was a year of overcoming adversity for some of my favorite seniors, the ones who I will most remember.
How about Hononegah’s point guard Julia Burns? She lost three starters from the best team in Indians history. It was her show now. How would she respond?
How about leading her team in scoring, assists and steals? Or becoming the BDN’s All-Area Player of the Year? Jules turned down a number of offers to continue her basketball career.
She decided to concentrate on her studies. She wants to become a doctor, which she deemed slightly more important than dropping dimes on the court.
Jules’ legacy will be as a key cog in my favorite hoops team of my years covering sports, the 2018-19 Indians.
Payton Mather sat behind Ryan Van Schelven for three years before getting his chance to run the show. How did he respond? How about breaking numerous school record in being the area’s top football player?
Mather’s athletic career seems to be over, by his choice, and his stellar baseball career, cut short by a year, will be remembered along with his exploits on the gridiron.
Chris Akelaitis was an absolute grinder on the floor, and a great guy off it. Rock Valley is getting a good one.
The Beloit Turner boys basketball team came within a game of its first appearance at the WIAA state tournament last year before being blown out by a team that could’ve defeated several small college squads.
Their response? Getting to the same point before meeting the only thing that could stop them from a trip to the Kohl Center: COVID-19.
Jordan Majeed, DJ Wash, Alden Tinder, Kenny Draeving, Jackson Carter and D Strong provided years worth of some of the best moments in Turner basketball history, and will be missed, on the court and off.
Turner’s Jenn Njoo hit the most memorable shot in my eight years at the Daily News, beating the buzzer and Clinton for Turner’s first regional title since 1982. I will never, ever forget that shot.
Big Foot’s Reagan Courier was so fun to watch over the years. The Courier name holds a number of spots in the Big Foot record books, and Reagan added to her legacy despite a foot injury in her senior season.
In Clinton, Hannah Welte, Liz Kalk and Addy Ciochon were so fun to follow these last three (in Liz’s case, four) years. They all played the game with a joy and a passion that left a lasting impact on the program. The happy news?They are headed to Beloit College, where I can continue to monitor their hoops careers.
At Beloit Memorial, Jaden Bell, Azeez Ganiyu, Kobe Chandler and Cam Boyd were all such great guys and great ambassadors for the basketball program. I’m excited to see how they do at the next level.
Same goes for Shelvin Garrett, one of the best all-around athletes I’ve covered.
Jacey Walker was a bulldog in the circle and a kind person off it. She wrote a beautiful tribute to her classmates and teammates on her Facebook page that was so well-written, we published it in our paper earlier this week.
The Class of 2020 ended their collective careers with an unexpected thud. My guess is the final two months of their high school careers will cause them to soar even higher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.