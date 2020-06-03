On June 6, 2017, Beloit baseball fans poured onto diamonds in Verona and Evansville to celebrate as both Beloit Memorial and Turner captured sectional championships and the right to compete in their respective WIAA state tournaments.
The Trojans punched their ticket to the Division 2 tournament by slipping by top-ranked Catholic Memorial, 2-1, in the semifinals and then downing Mount Horeb, 5-1, in the finals. The Purple Knights knocked off top-seeded Janesville Craig, 3-2, before edging Verona, 2-1, in a D-1 sectional title game.
We’ll take on Turner’s tale first:
The biggest question heading into the 2017 WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal showdown between Turner and top-ranked Waukesha Catholic Memorial was the pitching matchup.
The Trojans were certain they would see Catholic Memorial’s hard-throwing 6-foot-5 left-hander Ben Dragani in Evansville.
They just weren’t sure about Turner head coach Jeff Clowes’ lineup card. All season the Trojans were armed with a pair of aces named Hunter: Waldsmith and Martindale.
On paper, Waldsmith was Turner’s most consistent pitcher. But Martindale had already faced Catholic Memorial in the title game of the mid-season Waupun Tournament and came away with a win.
That game was pivotal, too.
“I think winning that game turned the tide of our whole season,” Clowes said. “Martindale had a really good curveball that day and his hard fastball.”
Waldsmith also got in the act.
“There was a relay on a ball hit off the wall in left,” Clowes said. “We had moved Waldsmith, who had not played outfield for us all year, into left right before that. He picked the ball up off he warning track and threw a dime to shortstop Ryan Hughes and he caught the kids going for a triple. It was the fastest relay I’ve seen high school kids make.
“In year’s past we’d gone up to that Waupun Tournament and we were lucky to get out of there with a win or two,” Clowes said. “We not only won the title, during a two-week period we beat seven top-10 ranked teams.”
The morning of the sectional, the Trojans practiced in Beloit and that’s when Clowes told Martindale he would be starting the semifinal.
“Waldsmith had great control and was our most consistent pitcher,” Clowes said. “Martindale was a little more of a gunslinger, but he could be a buzzsaw. So we rolled the dice. Like Coach (Rick) Hofeditz always said, we’re out to win a tournament, not just a game. Fortunately, Hunter Martindale threw the game of his life.”
He held a lineup with seven future college players to two hits. He allowed just a fourth-inning run on a two-out single.
“It was a pretty big stage and I was stoked to get the start,” Martindale said. “They were No. 1 and picked to win. Not that we cared much about ratings. That game wouldn’t have gone as well as it did for me without the defense behind me. I would put our defense up against anybody in the state. It was pretty easy to pitch with that behind me.”
The Trojans erased a 1-0 deficit in the fifth against a pitcher who would eventually become Freshman of the Year in the Big Ten for Michigan. Ryan Hughes beat out an infield single. After a failed bunt attempt, Ethan Burns tied the game with an RBI double to left center.
“I think that double by Burns was our belief moment of that game,” Clowes said.
With two outs, Waldsmith bounced a single through the right side of the infield for an RBI single to put Turner ahead to stay.
Martindale did the rest.
“The Catholic Memorial lineup was all studs and when he struck out a few right away with his curveball really biting I was really pumped as the catcher,” Burns said. “I knew he was going the whole game right from the first inning. That was one of his best games I’ve ever caught. I think pitching against Dragani motivated him.”
“Afterwards we did what we’d done all season,” the pitcher said. “We flushed that game and moved on to the next. As cool as that game was, we had to let go of it and focus on the next challenge.”
Against Mount Horeb, Waldsmith picked up where Martindale left off as Turner used just two pitchers all day. He allowed just four hits and an unearned run in the final.
Burs opened the game with a clean hit and Turner staked him to a 2-0 first-inning lead.
“Ethan just smoked it,” Martindale said. “I think after that first swing we pretty much knew we were going to win. Everybody was playing their best baseball that day for sure.”
“That just set the tone,” Clowes said. “Waldsmith threw well and Hughes at short and Sam Behm at third made some big plays. That was characteristic of that team. In 2017 we fielded .960. Hughes was probably the best defensive shortstop we’ve had in 20 years.”
Waldsmith, who hit .491, added an RBI single in the second and Cory Walker had an RBI single in the third to make it 4-0. Mitchell Seager chipped in an RBI single in the third for a 5-0 lead. He broke the team RBI record and had 50 hits, batting over .500.
The Trojans were blanked after that, but they had provided plenty of support for Waldsmith.
“After scoring the runs we did early it helped me relax,” Martindale said. “We were always a confident team, especially against the top competition. You always were a little nervous, but you also felt that someway we’d get the job done.”
“I’ll never forget the end of the game and everyone piling onto each other,” Burns said. “Turner had some bad breaks in the playoffs in year’s past and it was just so special to finally be going back to state.”
That the Trojans would put together one of their best performances when it counted was no surprise to their coach. The 2017 Trojans reminded him a lot of the Trojans he played second base for in 2001 that won a state title.
“For both teams every game was just another day at work,” Clowes said. “2017 was just a great group of kids. They all came together. So many of them say they’d never felt that close on a baseball team.
“As I’ve coached more and more, the best teams not only have great pitching, but they have real catching, too. In 2017, we had Waldsmith and Martindale and a catcher like Ethan Burns, who was one of the most competitive kids I’ve been around.”
Turner’s final ended after Beloit Memorial had already wrapped up its victory over Verona.
“That was an electric time with both baseball teams,” Clowes said. “It was a great opportunity to revitalize the sport of baseball around here.”
“With Beloit Memorial winning, too, that was really cool for me because I grew up playing with the Beloit Bombers and I’ve been best buds with guys like Drew (Freitag) and Steve Makinen,” Burns said. “We split up to play in high school, but we still supported each other.”
Unfortunately, both Beloit teams could share disappointment at the state tournament at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. The Knights fell to Sun Prairie, 2-1, a day before Turner sat out a long rain-delayed start to its game and fell to West Salem, 5-3. The game ended past midnight.
“It took a couple of innings to find ourselves,” Clowes said. “We swung through the first nine pitches of the game and those were guys who hadn’t struck out more than a handful of times all year. That 2017 team never quit. We had gotten out of so many jams and come back so many times. We had a chance to tie it late in the game. The ball didn’t bounce our way that day. It was still a special run. I can’t envision having a greater group of kids on a baseball field.”
Martindale summed up the title game and 25-4 season.
“It wasn’t the best of games for us up there, but it was an experience nonetheless,” he said. “I wish we could have played a series with them, but that’s not Wisconsin high school baseball. It was still a great season and I think it created a bond between the players that will last a lifetime.”