BELOIT—Dave DeGeorge said his 2020 Beloit College baseball team had a tremendous off-season, leading up to its most successful spring trip to Florida ever with an 8-1 record.
“I’ve always thought our 2009 team was the best we’ve ever had, but this year’s team may have given them a run for their money,” DeGeorge said.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic intervened, shutting down the Buccaneers before they could take aim at any of that 2009 squad’s achievements.
They simply rewrote much of the record book,going 28-9, capturing a Midwest Conference championship and the school’s first NCAA Division III Tournament bid.
There were plenty of amazing individual performances and the real unsung heroes may have been the Milwaukee Brewers’ training staff.
DeGeorge said adopting the Brewers’ off-season workout program may well have put that group of Bucs over the top.
“We were looking for something new and the players really responded to it,” DeGeorge said. “It was really intense. When our preseason started in February I noticed how much more explosive our athletes were.”
Starting shortstop Ryan Schmitz said the groundwork for the 2009 team’s success was also begun the year before when the Bucs finished 18-16 overall.
“The first two years I was there we had some good players, but we hadn’t developed a real winning mentality yet,” he said. “ It helped getting (to 18-16) my sophomore year. We started to think we could do some things and that off-season we worked really hard.
“For the first time I think you saw a lot of competition in practice. If you didn’t perform, you weren’t going to play. Nobody pouted either. Everybody was just there to win. We had great chemistry. We all hung out together all the time. A lot of us are still real good friends.”
The Bucs were both talented and deep. Across the diamond, DeGeorge said players started who rank among the best in program history.
“At first, Hunter Nelson (.364, 48 RBIs) had a ridiculously good season,” DeGeorge said. “Scott Slubowski (.324) at second is the best infield defender we’ve had. In terms of all-around players, Ryan Schmitz (.392) at shortstop ranks as one of our best. He was also a key pitcher. At third we had Mike Kovach (.451, 34-38 on steals, 46 runs scored, 30 RBI) and he’s the best player in program history. His win percentage as a pitcher was also about 70 percent. Drew Osland (.359) in center was a terrific fielder and the corner outfielders Rick Chernik (.325) from Turner and Jake Majeski (.291) were solid players. Catcher Jon Siil was the best defensively we’ve ever had. Our DH, Michael Ross (.322), is one of the top RBI guys in program history.”
Kovach led the MWC in batting, runs scored and stolen bases while Nelson led in RBIs. As a team, Beloit hit .334 to its opponents’ .279
The pitching staff would have been good, but became great thanks to a pair of transfers: Dave’s son Jordan DeGeorge (7-2) and Chris Welborn (9 saves). With crafty lefty Rick Crajewski (7-1), the hard-throwing righty DeGeorge gave the Bucs a pair of aces. Welborn was the MWC’s top relief pitcher. DeGeorge led the league in strikeouts while Krajewski was first in innings pitched and victories.
The Bucs went 6-2 in Florida and strung 14 straight wins, the last four in MWC play.
Yet just to reach the four-team conference tournament the Bucs had to outlast Ripon College, 4-3, in a play-in game at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium on May 4. They had tied for second during the regular season at 11-5.
While three straight victories would follow in DePere, that play-in game featured one of the most exciting finishes ever by the Bucs and against a bitter rival.
After reliever Schmitz had worked a scoreless top of the ninth to keep the game tied at 3-3, Kovach delivered a one-out single in the bottom of the inning. Scott Slubowski followed with a drive to the fence in left for his third hit of the game, matching Kovach.
DeGeorge, coaching third, had a split second to take into account Kovach’s base-running ability and the likelihood of Ripon’s relay throws being accurate to the plate. He didn’t hesitate sending him.
Kovach was going all-out at the crack of the bat. He rounded third and raced to the plate with the Ripon relay throw arriving an instant late as the Beloit baserunner and Red Hawk catcher collided. The ball bounced away and Kovach reached back to tap the plate for the game-winning run and the celebration began.
“That was such an amazing season that I could probably talk about every win, but that play-in game was intense and we finally got over the hump against them,” said winning pitcher Schmitz, who pitched four innings of relief, striking out four. “Coach calls Slubowski’s hit the biggest in school history. I was on deck so I was the guy trying to tell Kovach to slide. I still get goosebumps thinking of that.”
The Bucs were heading back to the tourney for the first time since 1995. Ripon was out of it for the first time since Beloit was in it.
“We were building our program and Ripon was the hurdle we had to get over,” DeGeorge said. “That team doing it changed our program. After that season, our teams began to feel they would beat St. Norbert and Ripon. Before that I don’t think that was part of our psyche.”
The Bucs dominated the MWC Tournament in De Pere. They defeated Monmouth before topping host and rival St. Norbert twice to win the Conference Championship and the league’s NCAA D-III automatic bid.
“We played the best of anyone that weekend,” Schmitz said. “I was on the mound for the last two outs to clinch it. I remember the fly ball going up and Kovach looking like he was going to drop it and then getting the job done. Everyone headed to the mound to celebrate. I can remember like it was yesterday. It was a great feeling and probably one of the best baseball moments I’ve had.
“It was great to see Coach DeGeorge celebrating. No one works harder than he does and I don’t say that lightly.”
Schmitz, who now lives in Sheboygan, coached four years at Beloit Memorial, leading the Purple Knights to the 2017 WIAA state tournament.
The Bucs were seeded sixth in the Midwest Regional in Oshkosh, where they took No. 1-seeded St. Olaf College to 11 innings before falling 2-1. The next day, Beloit’s season ended with an 8-2 loss to UW-Stevens Point.
The 2009 Bucs took a big step forward and set the bar for teams that followed. That the program has continued to prosper is a reflection on Coach DeGeorge and one of the biggest reasons the college administration chose him to lead all sports on campus as Director of Athletics.
