BELOIT—Beloit Memorial senior guard Davion Bland and junior guard Fazion Farr both received honorable mention on the 2021-22 All-Big Eight Conference boys basketball team.
Gavyn Hurley of Middleton is the Player of the Year while Curtrel Robinson of conference champion Madison La Follette is the Coach of the Year. K’shawn Gibbs of La Follette is the Defensive Player of the Year.
The entire team follows:
• FIRST TEAM: Clevon Easton, Madison East, fr., G; Gavyn Hurley, Middleton, jr., PG; Arhman Lewis, La Follette, jr., PG; Sam Mickelson, Madison Memorial, so., F; Jake Naber, Janesville Parker, sr., C; Ben Olson, Sun Prairie, sr., G/F; Ta-Shun Pender, Madison West, sr., F; Camron Yahnke, La Follette, sr., W/F.
• SECOND TEAM: Jeffrey Brown, Madison West, sr., F; Chestnut Darius, Sun Prairie, sr., G; Da’Marcus Devalk, Janesville Craig, sr., G; Quinton Lomack Jr., La Follette, so., G/W; Massi Malterer, Madison East, sr., G; Tre Miller, Janesville Parker, jr., PG; Andrew Murphy, Verona, fr., PG; Logan Raffel, Middleton, sr., G.
• HONORABLE MENTION: Addison Ostrenga, Sun Prairie, sr., G/F; Jonah Anderson, Verona, sr., G; Davion Bland, Beloit Memorial, sr., G; Bryalen Blue, Madison Memorial, jr., G; JJ Douglas, Janesville Parker, so., F; Fazion Farr, Beloit Memorial, jr., G; Gavin Farrell, Verona, jr., G; K’shawn Gibbs, La Follette, sr., G/W; Michael Williams, Madison West, so., PG; Ian Wischoff, Madison Memorial, fr., G.