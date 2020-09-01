To help commemorate the Beloit Snappers’ run to the franchise’s lone Midwest League pennant in 1995, we have selected 10 of the best games of that season. No.1 is am absolute no-brainer.
When you win a championship, choosing the No. 1 game that season is generally a breeze.
The 1995 Beloit Snappers are no exception.
They were up two games to none when the Midwest League Championship Series shifted to Battle Creek, Mich., for a 7 p.m. contest on Sept. 11. With their backs to the wall, the host Battle Cats hit two over it to grab a quick 2-0 lead.
But if they were anything, the 1995 Snappers were a resilient bunch and they proved it once again, charging from behind for a 5-3 victory and the first and only MWL title in franchise history.
The Snappers had allowed only one run in winning the first two games, but the Battle Cats doubled that in the first two innings. Starter Steve Woodard was touched for long home runs by Michael Coleman in the first inning and John Bowles in the second.
The future big leaguer didn’t panic.
“(Pitching Coach) Mike Caldwell reminded me that solo shots aren’t going to hurt me as much as long as I don’t walk people,” Woodard told the Daily News. “I thought with a two-game lead we’d be free-swinging and score some runs, so I just wanted to keep us close.”
Slugger Derek Hacopian cut the lead in half when he muscled a fastball from Cats’ starter Darrell Tillmon over the left field fence to open the fourth inning.
“Whenever we’ve been down we’ve been able to come back,” Hacopian said. “We don’t panic. I think that’s one of the things that stood out about this team.”
An inning later, shortstop Danny Klassen tied it. He led off with a single, stole second base and motored to third when the catcher’s throw skipped into the outfield. Greg Martinez drove him in with a single.
Klassen, who had played with the Snappers in 1994, suffered a off-season knee injury and returned to Beloit to complete rehabilitation. He played a pivotal role in Beloit taking the lead in the sixth. The Snappers loaded the bases with one out on a Drew Williams’ walk, John Smith’s double and Alex Andreopoulos’ intentional walk.
After fouling off a suicide-squeeze bunt, Klassen dropped another one up the first base line that confused the Battle Cats, allowed Williams to score and left the Beloit batters standing safely at first.
Beloit Manager Dub Kilgo called it the key play of the game.
“I think what busted the game open was the squeeze bunt and Michigan not making a play on it,” he said. “That gave us a chance to score another run that inning.”
They did exactly that as Smith scored on Martinez’s ground ball that the Cats took to second for a forceout.
By then, Woodard had found his groove. After Bowles’ second-inning homer, he didn’t allow another hit until the sixth, keeping the Cats off-balance with breaking pitches.
A leadoff double by Joe DePatino in the seventh finally led to Woodard’s exit. Two outs later, the Cats scored an unearned run when Beloit third baseman Michael Dumas mishandled Tony DeRosso’s ground ball. A single by Ethan Faggett ended Woodard’s outing. He left after allowing four hits and two earned runs with no walks and 11 strikeouts in 6 2-3 innings.
Kilgo passed on several more likely short relievers to call on Yfrain Linares, who struck out Donnie Sadler to end the threat.
“That was the key out of the game,” Kilgo said. “We were trying to manage our bullpen in case we didn’t win this game. We didn’t want to burn them out and not have anything left.”
Beloit got the run right back in the eighth. Josh Zwisler singled and took second on an error. Klassen’s bunt moved him to third where he scored on Martinez’s groundout.
Reliever Brian Dalton did the rest, retiring the side in order the final two innings. With his teammates perched on the top step of the dugout in the ninth, he struck out the side. Beloit finished with 15 strikeouts.
“The pitching this whole playoff series was unbelievable,” Klassen said. “Their control was amazing. They pitched ahead almost all the time. It seemed like every batter had an 0-and-1 count to start off.”
For Klassen, repeating a step in the minor leagues wasn’t ideal, but winning a championship ring made it worth it.
“I can’t describe the feeling,” he said. “It’s great. I came here halfway through the season and all I heard was that this team was great coming from behind in the late innings. It was a clutch team. We just proved that again.”
• FOOTNOTES: Bubbly flowed in the Snappers clubhouse afterwards. First-year general manager Jeff Nelson handed out championship T-shirts and fitted players for title rings.
This club had done what 14 previous Beloit teams, nine different managers and close to 500 players hadn’t been able to do.
While their pitching dominated the playoffs, Kilgo said what carried the team was confidence and fundamentals.
“We’ve played good, consistent baseball—defense and offense,” he said. “You usually end up defeating yourself more than other teams beat you. But not us.
“I always felt real comfortable that this team would play well and perform in tight games. We haven’t choked a game all year.”
It was a joyous bus ride back to Beloit for the Snappers, but a bittersweet moment for Hacopian.
On arriving back in Beloit, ‘Hack’ learned the Milwaukee Brewers had included him as the player to be named later in an earlier deal with the Detroit Tigers. All Hacopian did for the Snappers was hit .324 in 123 regular-season games with 23 home runs and 92 RBIs, earning a spot on the MWL All-Star team.