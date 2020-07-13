To help commemorate the Beloit Snappers’ run to the franchise’s lone Midwest League pennant in 1995, we have selected 10 of the best games that season. No. 6 righted the ship quickly after the team had a rare two-game skid.
BELOIT—After dropping back-to-back games to the rival Rockford Cubbies to tighten up the second-half race in the Midwest League, the Beloit Snappers needed a turnaround game.
They got one on Aug. 31, edging the Kane County Cougars, 6-4, at Pohlman Field to keep a 1 ½-game lead over Rockford in the Central Division with just two games to play.
The victory was also their 87th of the season, establishing a new franchise record.
Fans were treated to postgame fireworks, but the Snappers’ Derek Hacopian and Ronnie Belliard came equipped with their own artillery show. The duo combined to go 6-for-8 at the plate, knocking in three runs.
Hacopian was awarded the Snappers’ Most Outstanding Player award by the team’s booster club before the game. He said a victory was crucial.
“We talked about how we wanted to play today,” Hacopian told the Daily News. “The win would be nice, but we just wanted to go into the playoffs playing good baseball.”
First-half champions, the Snappers already had their position secure in the playoffs. They would go on to split the final two games and finish the regular season 88-51. They went 45-25 in the first half and 43-26 in the second, finishing 13-6 down the stretch. Rockford was runnerup in the second half with a 41-29 mark, 2 ½ games behind, and would be Beloit’s first-round playoff opponent.
Hacopian collected his 92nd and final RBI of the regular season in this win. He finished third in the MWL in RBIs. He was fifth in batting at .324, second in homers with 23 and third in slugging percentage (.552) and hits (143).
Belliard, though, was the true star of this one. The second baseman was a perfect 4-for-4 on the night. Manager Dub Kilgo said it showed his maturing as a hitter. Twice he was fooled on off-speed pitches, but then connected for hits on the next pitch.
“Ron is a smart hitter,” Kilgo said. “He knows if he looks bad on a pitch he’s probably going to see it again.”
Belliard’s progress over the course of the season paralleled the team’s success. He finished the regular season batting .297. He was second on the team in hits (125) and tied for second with Scott Krause in RBIs with 76. He hit 13 home runs and stole 16 bases. With 130 games played, only outfielder Krause (134) and first baseman Drew Williams (135) saw more action.
The winning pitcher that night was Steve Woodard (7-4), who survived a few rocky early innings. Brian Dalton came on to pick up the save.
• FOOTNOTE: Of all the Snappers position players, Belliard would go on to have the most successful big league career. He played 13 seasons in the majors, from 1998 to 2010, for the Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies, Cleveland Indians, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He even won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2006.
Belliard made the American League All-Star team in 2004 after hitting .304 with five home runs and 37 RBIs in the first half. He hit a career-best 48 doubles that season.
And for our Cubs fans, on July 12, 1999, the Brewers defeated Chicago, 19-12, with Belliard collecting four hits and driving in five. Ex-Beloit Brewer Dave Nilsson also had four hits.