It was nice to converse with a Milwaukee Bucks fan of my vintage who could appreciate just how momentous playing for the NBA title is.
Bruce Olver, who watched his granddaughter Ava Risum help her team win a fastpitch title in Elgin, Ill., over the weekend, loves to compare this year’s version of the Bucks to the franchise’s only champions of 50 years ago.
“They’ve got a good team now, but that 1971 team had everything,” said Olver, who operates Custom Auto Trim in Beloit. “They had Bobby Dandridge and a couple Hall of Famers in Lew Alcindor (Kareen Abdul-Jabbar) and Oscar Robertson who could all score. They had Lucius Allen, Greg Smith getting rebounds and Jonny McGlocklin coming off the bench hitting threes.”
Well, maybe long twos. The three-pointer didn’t come into the NBA until the 1979-80 season. But yeah, Bruce is right. Those Bucks were quite a team. Particularly when you considered they were just in their third season of existence.
I remember that team fondly. They had won 56 games the season before, but when they traded for Robertson they rose to another level. He had been outstanding for 11 NBA seasons, but had never won a title. With the Bucks, the stars were finally aligned.
The Big O was for the Bucks what Albert Pujols may have been for this year’s Brewers. He provided a calming veteran presence, a dose of amazing play and was a leader the rest of the team would follow anywhere, even to a championship.
Larry Costello was the head coach, a tough-minded tactician who loved efficiency and he had two of the most efficient players in the league in Alcindor and Robertson.
The Bucks had the best offense in the league and, thanks to Alcindor, perhaps its best defense. Milwaukee was 12th in field goals attempted and 16th in free throws attempted in the NBA that season, yet finished first in points scored. Teamwork and terrific passing led to lots of close, open shots, long before the three-pointer turned the league into mainly bombs-away.
On defense, the Baltimore Bullets’ Jack Marin said Alcindor made what looked like an open lane to the basket into a nightmare.
“You look up there and see that Afro up by the rim and you just don’t figure out what to do about it,” he told Sports Illustrated. “It’s like taking a golf shot through a tree; it’s supposed to be 90 percent air, but you always hit a twig.”
The Bucks finished a league-best 66-16, including a 20-game winning streak. They went 12-2 in the playoffs.
By the time the NBA Finals rolled around the only thing disappointing for the Bucks was they weren’t facing their bitterest rivals, the New York Knicks. A Milwaukee Journal writer wrote: “It is as though Muhammad Ali had stumbled somewhere earlier in his comeback attempt and Joe Frazier had been forced to conduct his fight of the century against Oscar Bonavena.”
The Bullets tried to use that sort of slight as motivation and were still ousted in four games.
Alcindor dominated the second half of Game 1 with the kind of third quarter Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoyed in Game 2 against the Suns. Except Alcindor’s Bucks won, 98-88, as he scored 18 of his 31 points in the third period.
Alcindor controlled the defensive glass the entire Finals against his 6-7 counterpart, Wes Unseld. The Bullets shot better than 40 percent in only one game and scored as many as 30 points in just two of the 16 quarters played. Those were the only two quarters they outscored Milwaukee.
Earl “the Pearl” Monroe had 26 points in the first game, but was plagued by sore knees and Robertson’s physical presence after that.
The Bucks won Game 2, 102-83, behind 27 points from Alcindor and also took Game 3, 107-99, with Dandridge dropping in 29 points. (My friends and I all shot Dandridge’s low trajectory “pancake jumpers,” not just because we were fans, but also because we played a lot of 3-on-3 in a barn on a friend’s farm with a lower ceiling than we would have liked).
Robertson hit 11 of 15 shots and scored 30 points in the deciding fourth game, won by the Bucks 118-106.
I really expected to celebrate a few more NBA titles with this lineup. There were two more division titles and a 59-23 mark as Robertson helped the Bucks return to the 1974 NBA Finals in his final year. They lost in seven games to Dave Cowens and the Boston Celtics.
A year after the Big O retired the Bucks fell to last place in the division.
The Suns currently hold a 2-1 edge heading into Wednesday’s Game 3. If the Bucks can’t come back to win it, maybe this is payback for that coin toss Phoenix lost in 1969 that cost them a chance to draft Alcindor. The Bucks won the flip, got Kareem, a title and a whole lot of other wins.
The Suns got Neal Walk. Ouch.