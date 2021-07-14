BELOIT—Turns out there are quite a few Bucks fans old enough to remember the 1971 NBA champions with a degree of fondness.
An article earlier in the week on that team, led by Lew Alcindor and Oscar Robertson, jogged more than a few memories.
One fan reminded me of something unique about that championship team I’d forgotten about.
The 1971 Milwaukee Bucks played on three different home courts that season, including two in the playoffs.
Victor Johnson, a retired firefighter, said he was “about 13 years old” when he attended a preseason,a regular season and a playoff game, all in Madison. Due to boat shows, home shows and the occasional circus or rodeo at the Milwaukee Arena, the Bucks needed to play home-away-from-home games at the Dane County Coliseum and the UW Field House several times during their early years.
“I saw a preseason game in 1970 at the Dane County Coliseum with Pistol Pete Maravich playing for the Atlanta Hawks,” Johnson said. “Then I saw a regular season game as well as a playoff game against the Warriors at the Field House.”
The Bucks opened the playoffs that season against the San Francisco Warriors. After winning the opener 107-96 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, the Bucks won the next two games at the UW Field House, 104-90 and 114-102. They lost on the road, 106-104, but blew out the Warriors back in Madison, 136-86. All three of the games at the Field House drew capacity crowds of 12,868.
While Alcindor—or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar if you prefer—led the Bucks in scoring most of the playoffs, in the game that knocked out the Warriors it was former Indiana standout Jon McGlockin with the hot hand for 28 points. It must have been a little nostalgic for McGlockin, too. He played his final Big Ten game on the Field House floor March 8, 1965, when he scored 17 points as the Hoosiers flattened the Badgers, 92-73.
McGlockin was drafted a couple months later in the NBA draft by the Cincinnati Royals and in 1968 he was picked by the Bucks in the expansion draft.
Johnson’s memory is understandably a little foggy five decades later, but he believes he attended that series clincher.
“I remember the Warriors were a really strong team with Nate Thurmond, Rick Barry and Al Attles,” Johnson said. “There were seats that were supposed to be reserved for the Warriors players and their fans if they wanted them, but there were some that were unused. I don’t know how my dad got them, but we were sitting in the front row right behind the Warriors bench.
“Those tickets would probably cost you $5 grand now. It was just an amazing atmosphere. I remember seeing some of the Badgers football players walking around, like Rufus ‘Roadrunner’ Ferguson.”
The Bucks, of course, went on to knock off Wilt Chamberlain and the Los Angeles Lakers 4-1 in the Western Conference finals and then swept the Baltimore Bullets in four games to win the title.
Milwaukee’s win in Madison wasn’t the first time Johnson had witnessed a big game there.
“I saw LaMont Weaver’s shot there in the 1969 state tournament,” he said. “My dad took me to that one, too.”
Johnson went on to play basketball for Weaver at UW-River Falls. He reminded me that a certain young writer at the Daily News wrote a story about his exploits there in 1979. Oh boy...
By the way, Johnson’s sister Cheryl is married to another fairly famous former Purple Knight, Jim Caldwell.
Of course Johnson is pulling for a comeback by the Bucks who trailed in the series 1-2 heading into Wednesday night.
“They’ve got to win those home games,” he said.