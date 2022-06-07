As Beloit Catholic High School’s enrollment numbers fell off in the 1990s, track and field had to eventually be abandoned as a spring sport.
But in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the Crusaders were a track powerhouse.
Mike Borgerding was at the heart of two tremendous teams that captured both conference and state championships.
As a sophomore in 1972, he helped the Crusaders win a SHARK Conference title and their first Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association Class B state track title, by winning the 440-yard dash and finishing second in 100 meters and long jump and anchoring the first-place mile relay.
The following year, the Crusaders won their fifth straight SHARK title and Borgerding was named Most Outstanding Athlete at the WISAA State Championships as they repeated as champions. Borgerding won the 440, long jump and 100.
The former Crusader will be inducted into the Beloit Historical Society’s Elliott-Perring Sports Hall of Fame on June 14 at the Rotary River Center.
Conference and state titles aside, Borgerding’s favorite memory of his high school athletic career occurred his junior year when the Crusaders clashed with the big-school crosstown, Beloit Memorial, in a dual meet.
“That was epic and it is etched in my mind forever,” Borgerding said. “We lost the meet because we didn’t have their depth, but we might have had more individual victories. There were fans everywhere. I always long-jumped 110 feet back from the board. There were people all around the pit and up both sides of the runway all the way back to where I was.”
There were several showcase events as the Crusaders boasted some outstanding individual talent, including hurdler Addison Riley and the Hanson twins, Jim and Joe.
For Borgerding, the matchup was with another Hall of Famer, Jim Caldwell, who became better known for his football exploits, but was a top sprinter.
Borgereding lost to Caldwell in the 100-yard dash, but he still has the blurry photo of him edging out the ex-Knight at the finish in the 440. Both runners were timed in 50.3 seconds. He also outkicked Cal Demos to give the Crusaders first place in the mile relay.
“There were rumblings at that time about Beloit Catholic being in financial trouble,” he said. “If the school had closed then, I think Beloit Memorial would have won state championships in every sport. That 1972-73 school year was remarkable anyway. Beloit Memorial won the Big Eight in football and we were undefeated. We went to state in basketball and they won state. They had a great baseball team and we both won state track titles. That was just an amazing year.”
Borgerding had gone to a public school through eighth grade, but his parents chose to place him in Beloit Catholic for high school.
“I had just finished up eighth grade at Roosevelt Junior High,” he said. “When they told me I was going to Beloit Catholic, I cried.”
He did make the best of the situation, however, playing football and basketball, but particularly excelling in track and field.
“I was one of those athletes who needed to be pushed,” he said. “I wasn’t really driven, but if you put somebody in front of me and they were beating me I was going to catch them. I think I was lucky my sophomore and junior years because the coach we had, Charley Riney, was also relentless.”
The Crusaders dominated the 1972 SHARK conference meet. Their total of 99.5 points was almost more than the next three teams combined. Borgerding won two events, the 100 and the 440 in a conference record 50.4 seconds.
After winning the 1972 SHARK title, Beloit Catholic headed to DePere, where it totaled 46 points in the WISAA state meet andeasily outdistanced Oshkosh Lourdes and Wausau Newman, which had 24 apiece.
Borgerding was terrific as usual. He set a meet record in the 440-yard dash at :50.3 seconds. He was also second in the 100 (:10.2), second in the long jump (21-0) and anchored the mile relay to a record 3:31.6.
The Crusaders were unbeaten in seven dual and triangular meets and also won the Comet Relays, the Borg Invitational and the SHARK meet.
“Not bad for a team without a home track,” Borgerding said. “We just had a dirt path around the football field to practice on. We had a few meets at Strong Stadium and that’s where the SHARK meet was held, but our other meets were all on the road.”
In 1973, the Crusaders wrapped up a record fifth straight SHARK title. Then they returned to De Pere to successfully defend their Class B crown. As expected, the Crusaders got first places from Riley in the high hurdles, Jim Hanson in the mile and Borgerding in the 440 and long jump.
The Crusaders finished with 51 points with Manitowoc Roncalli finishing second with 42.5. Borgerding was voted Most Outstanding Performer.
Likely all that prevented Beloit Catholic from a sixth straight SHARK crown and a third consecutive state title was a knee injury suffered by Borgerding at the conference championships.
“My senior year had been pretty good, but then I hyper-extended my knee on my very first long jump in the conference meet,” he said. “I was done. I missed the whole meet and the state meet, too.”
The Crusaders still finished second in the SHARK meet without Borgerding. They moved from Class B to Class C at state, but without their top sprinter they finished fourth with 23 points, five fewer than third-place Burlington St. Mary’s.
Borgerding said he had opportunities to coaches contact him from UW-La Crosse, UW-Whitewater or St. Norbert to play football, run track or both, but he wanted a bigger school experience. He chose to attend UW-Madison and join the football team as a walk-on running back and placekicker.
“I walked on for four years,” he said. “I thought there were guys on scholarship I was stronger and faster than. But I did get to be a starter on the scout team and back then the scout team traveled and played games against other Big Ten schools. So you were facing some guys who would become starters in the Big Ten a year or two later.
“I also got to dress for home (varsity) games and got in two games on the kickoff team my senior year.”
Borgerding now lives in a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia, and has worked for Home Depot for the past 25 years. A sister lives nearby, while he has three brothers and another sister still living in Wisconsin.
He was shocked when he learned he was being inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame in his hometown.
“It kind of disrupted my grumpy old man lifestyle,” he said with a laugh. “For me, this is a huge deal. Being candid, I think I did have a great high school sports career, but a lot of people in the Hall went on and accomplished a lot afterward, too. I haven’t. I have just cruised along. So I am kind of humbled by all this.”
• NOTES: In addition to Borgerding, the other 2022 inductees are Beloit Memorial basketball star Michael Hodges, South Beloit basketball pioneer Lenette (Range) Holden, BMHS 3-sport standout Chris Whitt and Turner football star Jim Stiener. Longtime assistant coach Andy Trice will receive the Bernie Barkin/Everett Haskell Lifetime Achievement Award.