BELOIT—For pure drama, Beloit Memorial’s basketball fans can point to LaMont Weaver’s classic “Shot Heard ’Round the State” in the 1969 WIAA finals and hockey fans bring up “Ace” Hanaman’s overtime goal that beat Stevens Point for the Purple Knights’ lone title in that sport.
Only old-timers remember baseball’s biggest moment. It was in the wood bat days long before designated hitters and courtesy runners. In the 1965 state final, Beloit trailed Manitowoc 7-3 heading into its final at-bat and rallied for an 8-7 victory.
Chuck Landis belted a three-run home run over the right field fence to pull the Knights within a run. Willie Pinson then walked, stole second and scored on Duane Heikkinen’s base hit. Two outs later, pitcher Denny Schroeder won his own ballgame when he delivered a “seeing-eye” hit into left field. Heikkinen’s fadeaway slide at home beat the tag to cap off Beloit’s 19th win of the season against one loss.
The bats the Knights were swinging might have had something to do with their success in Wisconsin Rapids. Like many minor league teams, the Wisconsin Rapids Twins are no longer in existence. But in 1965, they helped the Knights in a huge way.
After the first day of the tournament, Beloit head coach Chauncey Mickelson noticed his team was woefully short of lumber.
“We broke a bunch of bats,” he said. “We were running out. I called (athletic director) Ken Currier and asked him if I could buy some. Money was scarce for equipment and he said we could get six. I said, ‘Can’t we at least get a dozen? We don’t know what’s going to happen here.’
“A guy from the Twins overheard me and told me to come along with him. We went to their storeroom and I had the kids come in and pick out new bats. When we were taking batting practice, they said, ‘Boy, Coach, these bats are a lot livelier than the ones we’ve had.’”
That was probably true since bat companies provided a better grade of lumber to professional teams.
“He only charged me about $2.50 a bat, too,” Mickelson said.
Remembering that squad, Mickelson said its togetherness and work ethic helped it stand apart.
“They really worked hard,” he said. “I had to chase them off the field after practice every night because they wanted to stick around for extra batting or fielding. They were a dedicated group.”
Mickelson said he probably let them talk him into hitting one too many infield grounders.
“They kept asking me to hit it harder,” he said. “I didn’t want to because I didn’t want anyone to get hurt. (Second baseman) Gary Olen said, ‘Just one more hard on, Coach.’ Dumb me, I did it, and broke his thumb on his glove hand with a bad hop.
“He wouldn’t have been able to play if it was broken, so his dad said he wasn’t taking him to the doctor. He was going to tape it up and play. And he did. It didn’t slow him down much either.”
Mickelson said baseball ran in the family for a lot of those players.
“A lot of their fathers played baseball with the Redbirds and other old teams,” he said. “They went into coaching or they helped out teams. They did an excellent job teaching those kids fundamentals.”
The 1965 Knights really had no weaknesses. They took a .312 batting average to state and boasted three capable starting pitchers in seniors Schroeder and Butch Kressin and junior Ray Hahn, when he was promoted from the jayvees.
“Butch was a fastball pitcher and Hahn could throw hard, too,” Mickelson said. “Denny was the junk-ball thrower. He threw three different off-speed curveballs.”.
Beloit won the Big Eight with a 7-0 mark and posted four straight shutouts during district competition on the way to state. The Knights’ only loss had been a 6-4 setback to Janesville, spoiling the dedication of Telfer Park’s new lighted diamond.
“We had a real good hitting team,” Michelson remembered. “Everybody could swing the bat. We also had outstanding pitching and our infield was super. It was just a great combination.”
The starting lineup included Pinson at first base, Olen at second, Howie Johnson at shortstop, Jerry Merlet at third base, John Hosterman at catcher, Landis in right, Heikkinen in center and Tom Johnson in left. Seven went on to play college ball. Johnson, Merlet, Landis and Olen were drafted by pro teams.
Merlet hit .397 and scored a team-best 21 runs. Johnson hit .362, Schroeder .355 and Landis .49 with a team-high 28 RBIs and four home runs. Heikkinen hit .308 and Pinson .290.
On the mound, Schroeder went 10-1 and Kressin 6-0. In 108 innings, the duo had 139 strikeouts.
“That was one of my best teams,” said Mickelson, who had 1972 and 1973 teams that were 32-2 combined.
Schroeder defeated Watertown 5-3 in the first round of the state tournament at Wisconsin Rapids, with Kressin turning in a fantastic job in relief. He came on in the seventh inning with the bases loaded and no outs and fanned the side on 13 pitches.
Kressin came back to start the second game and defeated Superior Central, 11-4, on a four-hitter. Landis collected three of Beloit’s 11 hits and Kressin homered.
Hahn started the title game and when he faltered Schroeder came on in relief to get the come-from-behind victory.
Kressin, who passed away in 2018, said in a 1990 article that, “It didn’t seem real until the ride home on the school bus. That’s when it all started to sink in … that all our hard work and dedication had paid off.
“Much of the credit should go to Coach Mickelson. His leadership was terrific.”