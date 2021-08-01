BELOIT—The party is about to start at ABC Supply Stadium.
The Beloit Snappers have already declared Tuesday’s first game at their new digs a sellout although some standing room only tickets are still available for the 6:35 p.m. game against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
Snappers Media Coordinator Brent Bartels said the team’s Family Movie Night last Thurday night went off without a hitch.
“It was fantastic,” he said. “We had so many positive comments about how fun the atmosphere was. It was our trial run. We were concerned about food and getting the souvenir stand up and totally running and we ended up having no complaints whatsoever.”
If there had been, you can bet they would be scrambling to alleviate any concerns.
“This organization cares so much about customer service and doing things for the community,” Bartels said. “There will be a baseball game going on behind us, but our primary goal is to greet you at the door and be there to make sure you have the best experience possible.
“We want to benefit the community and that is what we are prioritizing. That is how we will draw people back to the ballpark.”
He is so right. The success of the stadium depends much more on how much fun your family and friends have than how good the Snappers are.
Which is great this season because despite winning four straight, the 2021 Snappers have been the definition of so-so.
Bartels even turns a potential negative into a positive. While there is limited on-site parking, he says the organization says that’s a good thing.
“We did that on purpose so you will be in the community and help the downtown businesses,” Bartels said. “Hopefully you will grab something to eat or drink before you come to the game.”
Bartels said the stadium itself is “98 percent completed.”
“There will be a couple of cosmetic things that aren’t completed,” Bartels said. “The fans won’t even realize it.”
As for dignitaries, the Snappers will have Beloit’s favorite son, former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell, throw out the ceremonial first pitch Tuesday night.
Bartels said Minor League Coordinator Geoff DeGroot will represent the Miami Marlins for the opening week. General Manager Kim Ng isn’t expected at this time, but she will likely be a visitor in the future.
“(Marlins co-owner) Derek Jeter won’t be here, which makes me sad,” Bartels said.
Here’s a top 10 list of things to know heading into Snappy week at ABC Supply Stadium:
1. FIREWORKS: The Snappers had the opportunity for a test run on Movie Night and everything went well. A fireworks display will be featured on Opening Night as well as on Saturday night.
2. PROMOTIONS: Bartels said new in-game promotions are still a work in progress, but the traditional kids race with Snappy will definitely continue. The Thirsty Thursday and Family Fun Day on Sundays, with kids running the bases after the game are also still in play.
“I know we want to do a lot more crowd interaction things because there will be a lot more people here,” Bartels said. “We want to get people energized.”
3. SALUTE TO SNAPPY: Speaking of Snappy, Bartels said the team is happy his farewell tour will receive a lot more attention at the new stadium. For those holding out hope there is a reprieve for Snappy in the works don’t count on it. The new stadium has no permanent displays featuring the old mascot. Sky Carp here we come?
“Obviously we are rebranding,” Bartels said. “Snappy will be around for the rest of this season and to give him the proper sendoff it will be nice to have this venue to do it.”
4. OVER 80 BEER TAPS: You read that right. The Snappers will have between 83-86 taps available offering a myriad of beers for your drinking pleasure.
“We will become the largest bar in Wisconsin,” Bartels said.
OK, you’re 21 or over and you don’t like beer. The Snappers offer all sorts of other options (including a Tito’s blueberry lemonade that gets a personal recommendation).
“We have boozy shakes, too,” Bartels said. “They’re like milkshakes, but then we pour different types of liquor with. I can’t have those because I’m working, but I hear they’ll be a hit.”
5. THIS GUY: If you happen to run into this gentleman, Dennis Conerton, at the ballpark you may want to shake his hand and buy him a funnel cake. The former team president faced all sorts of adversity and yet he never wavered from his plan to ultimately keep the franchise in Beloit. Look what happened because he didn’t allow anyone to panic.
6. FOOD: The cuisine at the stadium will be amazing. The usual hotdogs and brats are certainly available. How about a funnel cake filled with whipped cream, marshmallows and chocolate?
“I haven’t been able to try everything yet, but that looks delicious and is at the top of my list to try,” said Bartels, who also recommends the fried cheese curds and corn dogs.
In addition to the concession stands, the new stadium features “food truck alley” located across from the bus depot and inside the stadium. Little Frank’s truck with barbecue ribs and pulled pork will be featured the first week. Other trucks will follow.
7. PIT STOPS: Remember Pohlman Field’s rest rooms? OK, forget them. The new stadium has massive rest rooms located at several places on the concourse, including center field. Not to mention the club seating and press box have their own.
“We have a lot,” Bartels said. Enough said.
8. PARKING: Already predicted by naysayers to be the real rub regarding the new stadium, Bartels predicts it won’t be anywhere close to a problem. While it’s true there is limited parking at the stadium itself, the Snappers have a map of available free parking places downtown within 10 minutes of the ballpark on their website. Also there is a circular dropoff area for fans outside the center field entrance so you just need someone willing to park the car.
9. PROSPECTING: OK, so the Snappers aren’t exactly tearing up the Midwest League this season. There are prospects on the roster, including an outfielder named Victor Victor Mesa (apparently one Victor was not enough) who received around a $5 million signing bonus. The other outfielders—Connor Scott,Thomas Jones, Kameron Misner—were all high-round draft picks, too.
“It’s going to be interesting,” Bartels said. “They’re going to have a lot of ground to cover here. It’s 345 feet to left, 400 to center and 325 to right. It’s massive compared to Pohlman. But we have some good outfielders.”
10. FULL HOUSE: The stadium is officially a sellout for Tuesday night’s debut, although standing room only tickets are still available.
“We are expecting close to 3,500 opening night,” Bartels said. “We are encouraging people to buy online because you can see if a standing room only ticket is still available.”