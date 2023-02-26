SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit boys basketball team is playing some of its best basketball at the perfect time.
The second-seeded SoBos rode into the playoffs on a nine-game win streak behind an immaculate offense and a shut-down defense.
On Friday night, South Beloit became regional champions after taking down sixth-seeded Christian Life 51-22 in an IHSA Class 1A regional championship game.
“We just put in the work at practice,” sophomore Ross Robertson said. “We’re such a hard-working team. We have a great offense and defense. We move the ball around and just do great together.”
After also taking home the crown last season, it is the first time in 45 years that the SoBos have won back-to-back regional titles.
“It’s the continuity,” head coach Matt Stucky said about his team’s success. “They were all together last year and got a lot of experience. Big moments don’t bother them a lot. They’ve become comfortable at being uncomfortable.”
South Beloit (27-5) routed Somonauk 74-27 in the regional semifinals on Thursday night before comfortably taking care of the Eagles (19-13) the next day.
The SoBos smallest margin of victory during the now 11-game win streak was a 26-point win over Freeport Aquin Catholic.
From the start, South Beloit seemed to control every aspect of the game.
Senior Blake Ayotte hit two three-pointers and Robertson scored seven points in the first quarter while the SoBos’ defense pressured the Eagles into missing shot after shot to take a 16-2 lead.
“Our guys have bought into their roles,” Stucky said. “And they do them really well. That’s the sign of an unselfish team with good leadership. When it’s their time, they’re ready to do whatever the game calls for.”
The lockdown defense continued through the second quarter as Robertson and senior Tyiion Jackson blocked shots and grabbed rebounds, and South Beloit led 29-7 by halftime.
“We go over personnel,” Robertson said. “We scout the other team. Stucky does a great job putting in his homework. We just practice our defense every day and keep grinding.”
The preparation shows as it seems very few teams have an answer for what the SoBos throw at them.
And by the time sophomore TreyMon Payton-Ruff sank a three-pointer to end the third quarter, South Beloit held a 48-15 lead.
Seven different South Beloit players scored on Friday night, and that well-roundedness has truly started to emerge in the postseason as eight guys scored at least one point in Thursday night’s win.
“The thing that makes everyone play so well together is that we all bring positivity to each other,” Robertson said. “Nobody gets down on each other. We just have great team chemistry.”
Robertson had a team-high 16 points in the win.
"Ross is a guy that wants to win," Stucky said. "And he wants to play good, team basketball. He’s such a difference maker for us defensively because if we make a mistake, he can clean it up a little bit.”
The win also meant a little more Friday night.
Stucky’s wife, Melissa, was recently diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in her liver. So, the South Beloit players, school and community showed out for her.
The bleachers were filled with people donning pink shirts that read “Melissa you got this! #Stucky Strong.” And the players and coaches wore them during the postgame celebration.
“This community is pretty amazing,” coach Stucky said. “They’ve done nothing but support us through thick and thin in my nine years here. There were a lot of familiar faces and just a lot of words of encouragement and prayers and thoughts from them. And they've just been awesome.”
South Beloit will look to continue its stellar season Lanark (Eastland High School) sectional semifinals against Scales Mounds on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
The SoBos defeated the Hornets 51-47 on Jan. 21.
SOUTH BELOIT 51, CHRISTIAN LIFE 22
Christian Life………….9 2 11 5—27
South Beloit...........27 21 20 6—74
CHRISTIAN LIFE (fg ft-fta pts)—Boes 3 0-0 8, Kyobe 0 0-2 0, Burkett 3 1-2 8, Alverza 1 2-4 4, McGrimmutt 0 0-2 0, Early 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 3-10 22.
SOUTH BELOIT (fg ft-fta pts)—Robertson 6 4-7 16, Hampton 0 2-2 2, Schober 3 0-0 8, Kostka 1 0-0 3, Payton-Ruff 2 2-2 7, Jackson 3 0-0 6, Ayotte 3 0-0 9. Totals: 18 8-11 51.
3-pointers: CL 3 (Boes 2, Burkett), SB 7 (Ayotte 3, Schober 2, Kostka, Payton-Ruff). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: CL 9, SB 9.