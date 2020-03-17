SOUTH BELOIT—The newly expanded and improved wastewater treatment plant could be in full operation by June of 2021.
Seth Gronewold of Fehr Graham engineers updated the South Beloit City Council recently on the $34 million project. He said the city has spent $20,263,535 so far, or 59% of the project cost.
Construction began on the project in June of 2018 with the plan to update and improve equipment and facilities at the existing wastewater treatment plant.
The plant was in need of updates. It originally was built in 1955 with upgrades and expansions in 1968, 1977 and 1986.
Gronewold said by this summer, a good share of the newly constructed portion of the plant will be put in use, including new clarifiers.
The construction project did have a few setbacks. First, construction crews discovered dozens of barrels full of some petroleum product buried on the plant site. Gronewold said the cost to remove the barrels was about $223,000.
The next setback occurred when crews discovered buried trees and roots that had to be removed before the foundation could be set for some structures. That cost was about $450,000, Gronewold said.
Engineers and city staff made adjustments to the project plan to bring costs down because of these unforseen cost overruns.
River City Construction out of Peoria, Illinois, was awarded the contract for the construction project.
The city has been increasing sewer rates every three months to help pay for the project. Sewer rate increases are anticipated to continue for the next several years, possibly through 2029.
