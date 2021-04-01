SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit City Council will meet at the South Beloit High School on Monday to provide more room for citizens to hear discussions on the possible hiring of a city manager, and to talk about a referendum on Tuesday’s ballot regarding open burning in the city.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the library at the South Beloit High School, 245 Prairie Hill Road. Citizens can use the east entrance. Following the regular meeting, special meetings will be held to discuss the city manager issue and the open burning issue.
At the March 15 city council meeting, John Phillips talked to council members via telephone about the role of city managers and city administrators. Phillips previously had served as city administrator for Rockford and city manager for Rock Island.
Mayor Ted Rehl said he hopes to have Phillips speak again via telephone to give citizens background on what a city manager does. Rehl had said a city manager would be beneficial to the city in promoting economic development and providing stability in city government.
The second issue to be discussed is the open burning referendum. South Beloit voters will see the referendum question on Tuesday’s ballot which states “Shall the City of South Beloit eliminate the annual period of open burning of yard waste withing the city?”
The city currently allows residents to burn yard waste such as leaves and branches in the spring and the fall. However, some have objected to the practice because of health concerns and potential increased fire risks.
Rehl said he wanted the referendum discussion to be part of Monday’s meeting to make sure residents knew what voting no would mean and what voting yes would mean. He said it is an advisory referendum, but the council would take seriously what the public thinks on the issue.